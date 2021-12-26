If you’re getting a new iPhone for Christmas, here are 10 ESSENTIAL hacks to know.

We’ve put together a list of 10 must-know AppleiPhone tips to help you get the most out of your new device.

The ability to reply to specific messages is a handy feature on newer iPhones, so you can say goodbye to group chat confusion.

Tap and hold the message you want to reply to, then select “Reply” from the menu of options, type your message, and send it.

Set a live video as your wallpaper to brighten up your lock screen.

This trick requires an iPhone 6S or higher (with the exception of the iPhone SE).

Apple offers a number of pre-installed live wallpapers, but it’s more fun to create your own.

If you want to use a live photo in your Photos app, simply open it, click the button in the bottom left corner, and scroll down to “Use as Wallpaper.”

When you click this, it should turn into a live-photo wallpaper.

AirDrop is far more efficient than emailing or using iMessage when sharing a large number of photos between Apple products.

Simply stand within 30 feet of the device you want to send the images to, then make sure both devices are connected via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The other person’s device should appear after you select the AirDrop option in your Control Center panel.

Simply click on their contact information and you’re ready to go.

Airdrop can also be used to send documents, audio, weblinks, and other types of files.

On all newer iPhones, there’s a feature called ‘Emergency Bypass,’ which could come in handy if someone tries to contact you in an emergency.

It’s also useful if you lose your iPhone while it’s in silent mode because one of your emergency contacts can call it.

To get started, open your Contacts app and tap the name of the person you want to be able to contact you in an emergency.

Scroll down until you see ‘Ringtone’ after clicking ‘Edit’ in the top right-hand corner.

You should see an ‘Emergency Bypass’ option appear at the top of the screen after you click ringtone.

While iPhone apps can significantly enhance our iOS experience, you are unlikely to use them every day (or even once a month).

Fortunately, the newer iPhone models have a feature that allows you to move your unused apps to Apple’s “App Library.”

Simply go to the app’s quick actions and select “Remove App,” then “Move…

