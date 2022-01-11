Illuvium, a Play-to-Earn Cryptocurrency: How to Get Started

How to Get Started with Illuvium, a Cryptocurrency with a Play-to-Earn Model

ILLUVIUM is a brand-new role-playing game that combines gaming and cryptocurrency.

In the year 2022, the cryptocurrency game will be released.

Everything we know about the Ethereum adventure game is as follows:

Illuvium is a decentralized game studio that merges the gaming and cryptocurrency worlds.

It’s an open-world RPG adventure game based on the Ethereum blockchain in which you mine, harvest, capture, and fight Illuvials, which are non-fungible tokens.

Illuvials are creatures that can be captured in battle and nursed back to health, becoming a loyal part of the player’s collection for future battles.

Players can spend their time exploring the vastness of the game world or assembling a formidable team of beasts.

Illuvium has been in development since 2020, and was founded by brother co-founders Kieran Warwick, an entrepreneur and early cryptocurrency adopter, and Aaron Warwick, a seasoned game designer.

The ILV (Illuvium) token is used as an in-game reward and grants access to the Illuvium Vault.

The Illuvium decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is also where the token is used to participate in the game’s governance.

It’ll be released in the first few months of 2022, according to plans.

Illuvium is a complete RPG video game with blockchain elements.

It uses a variety of supporting Defi applications, including a yield farm and decentralized exchange, and is accessible via a downloadable desktop app.

Players move around the game, battling other players and NFTs while collecting Illuviums.

You can take part in quests, daily challenges, and the game’s shared storyline.

In-game purchases of items, crafting components, cosmetics, and shard curing will generate a variety of revenue streams in the game.

The ILV token elements of the game (called staking) and the ILV buyback system each receive 100% of the revenue.

Each NFT (Illuvial) can also be freely traded on a third-party exchange.

To begin playing Illuvium, go to illuvium.io and register with your email address and a password.

The game can then be downloaded as a desktop application.

You can choose between a free-to-play mode and various premium subscriptions, with more details coming closer to the game’s release.

Select your Polymorphic Subordinate Drone and customize your character.

You and your sidekick can then set out to explore the various regions of the world once you’re both ready.

To begin playing and collecting NFTs, you must first capture an Illuvial by engaging in a battle with it and winning.

The NFTs can be found roaming…

