I’m a Fortnite expert, and here’s a brilliant way to quickly reset edits on a controller.

FORTNITE sweats are always looking for new ways to build quickly, and one expert player is assisting controller players.

Content creator jkiqr claims to have discovered a quick way for Fortnite console players to reset edits that will aid crossplay on Tik Tok.

The caption reads, “This is what 90% of controller players are doing wrong.”

It continues, “Make sure you’re resetting with your map rather than your pickaxe.”

“It’s a lot faster and forces you to reset faster,” as the video shows.

With crossplay pitting their controllers against a keyboard and mouse, console players are always looking for quick ways to reset their edits.

Players on PCs frequently use their mouse’s scroll wheel, which necessitated remapping it from its original inventory attribution.

On a controller, the same process can take up to three inputs, making competing notoriously difficult.

Fortnite sweats are players who begin building feverishly as soon as they come across another player, or who use complex strategies to take them out.

Because of the construction aspect of Fortnite, having a good aim isn’t enough to get ahead.

And things get even more complicated when console players face off against PC players.

There is a way to disable Fortnite crossplay for both parties, but it isn’t perfect.

When Fortnite is turned off, players frequently complain that it has forced crossplay because lobbies are empty.

If you want to get into a game and play it, you must first have it turned on.

