I’m a Fortnite pro, and I’ve discovered a way to make getting a kill even easier.

A FORTNITE gamer has shared one pro tip that will ensure you emerge victorious from a gunfight.

On TikTok, Vizelooo shared a simple Fortnite console trick that will increase your chances of defeating your opponent.

“Move in a circle around your opponent to your right after you shoot them,” he explains.

“This will make you much more difficult to track, and you’ll have a better chance of winning the fight.”

While he doesn’t say it explicitly, this isn’t a mouse-friendly maneuver.

You can also move in a circle to the left — the direction doesn’t matter as long as you’re in close quarters and moving around them.

A few commenters compared this technique to the Miyagi-Do method in Cobra Kai.

Some players are already aware of the trick and have been employing it in shooters for some time.

But for many Fortnite players, this is the first time they’ve heard of it, and they’re ecstatic.

Vizlooo also revealed his controller sensitivity settings, which a few of his followers inquired about in the comments section so they could pull off the move successfully.

In another video, he demonstrates how to locate the player’s deadzone.

The deadzone is the range of movement that your controller’s analogue stick will accept before the input is registered in the game.

Adjusting this can help with controller drift, but it can also be used to fine-tune the settings so that you can get a response in-game with much smaller movements.

Vizelooo’s left and right stick deadzones are set to 10% and 7%, respectively.

So, whatever you want to do with it!

