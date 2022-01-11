I’m an iPhone guru, and I’ve discovered a brilliant way to extend the life of your battery.

I’m an iPhone expert, and I’ve discovered a brilliant way to extend the life of your battery.

A TIKTOK tech expert has shared a simple tip for improving the performance of your iPhone.

User “ambre_skye” demonstrated how to use the Safari iOS app’s self-destruct command for tabs in a video posted on Tuesday to her 780,000 followers.

When this option is enabled, users will no longer have to manually close tabs within the app.

As a result, your browser is less likely to accumulate unused tabs, which can cause your device to slow down and drain its battery.

Open the iPhone Settings app to set your Safari tabs to close automatically.

Tap Safari after scrolling down.

Return to the top of the page and select Close Tabs.

Choose whether you want tabs to close after one day, one week, or one month from the menu.

For maximum speed and efficiency, Ambre_skye, one of TikTok’s most popular tech tipsters, suggests closing Safari tabs after one week.

Having a lot of tabs open in your browser can cause your phone to slow down because each one uses up your system’s temporary data storage.

It’s known as Random Access Memory (RAM), and it’s where your phone remembers everything that’s running on it, including apps, browsers, the operating system, and more.

You may notice that your smartphone’s performance suffers if your RAM is clogged by multiple applications or tabs being used at the same time.

Apps may begin to lag or run slowly, and your phone may become hot to the touch and quickly drain its battery.

To free up storage space on your iPhone, try closing apps you aren’t using.

On iPhone X and later, go to the Home Screen and swipe up from the bottom of the screen, pausing in the middle.

Swipe right or left to locate the app you want to close, then swipe up on the preview to shut it down.

Double-click the Home button on the iPhone SE, iPhone 8, and earlier models to see your most recently used apps, then swipe up to close them.

