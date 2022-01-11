I’m the first human to receive a pig heart transplant, and it could save my life.

I’m the first human to receive a pig heart transplant, and the “knack” may save my life.

The first human patient to receive a pig heart transplant described it as a “shot in the dark” that could save his life.

On Friday at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, a pig heart was transplanted into 57-year-old David Bennett.

The seven-hour experimental surgery led doctors at the medical center to confirm that a heart from a genetically modified animal can work in the human body without being rejected right away.

“It was either die or do this transplant,” Bennett said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press a day before the surgery.

“I want to live,” says the narrator.

I realize it’s a gamble, but it’s my last resort.”

His son, David Bennett Jr., told the news outlet that his father was ineligible for a human heart transplant and that this was his only chance of survival — despite the fact that it wasn’t guaranteed to work.

Bennett was breathing on his own while being hooked up to a heart-lung machine three days after his operation, according to doctors.

“If this works, there will be an endless supply of these organs for patients who are suffering,” says Muhammad Mohiuddin, scientific director of Maryland University’s animal-to-human transplant program.

The experimental surgery comes at a time when there is a severe organ shortage.

It also follows previous failed attempts at xenotransplantation, which the FDA defines as “any procedure involving the transplantation, implantation, or infusion into a human recipient of either (a) live cells, tissues, or organs from a nonhuman animal source…

“Or (b) human body fluids, cells, tissues, or organs that have been exposed to live nonhuman animal cells, tissues, or organs in an ex vivo setting.”

Fae, a dying baby, was given a baboon heart in 1984 and survived for 21 days before it failed.

In Bennett’s case, however, Maryland surgeons used a pig heart that had been gene-edited to remove a sugar found in its cells that causes organ rejection.

Bennett’s condition was life-threatening, and no other options could help save him, so the FDA approved the surgery under a “compassionate use” emergency authorization.

“This is a truly extraordinary breakthrough,” says Dr.

In a statement, Robert Montgomery said.

“As a heart transplant recipient who also has a genetic heart disorder, I am ecstatic about this news and the hope it provides for my family and other patients who will be saved by this breakthrough.”

“We’re learning a lot every day with this gentleman,” said Bartley Griffith, who previously transplanted pig hearts into dozens of baboons.

