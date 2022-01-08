In 2022, China promises to complete an ISS rival space station as well as a secret space plane.

In 2022, China promises to complete an ISS competitor space station as well as a secret space plane.

CHINA has ratcheted up its rivalry with the United States by announcing a massive plan to launch more than 40 satellites into space by 2022.

The space race appears to be heating up, with NASA planning roughly the same number of missions this year.

China is making rapid progress toward its ambitious goal of completing the construction of an ISS competitor.

CASC, China’s equivalent of NASA, has announced that it will complete the Tiangong space station with six important missions.

Two Shenzhou crewed spaceships, two cargo craft liftoffs, and two laboratory modules are among the items on the list.

China has traditionally taken a cautious approach to its space program, but its busy schedule indicates that the country now wants to be a leader in the skies above.

Due to US objections, China’s military-run space program is barred from accessing the International Space Station.

As a result, the country has gone it alone for the most part.

It had previously constructed and then abandoned two experimental stations before moving forward with the most recent model.

According to reports, the country is also working on a top-secret space plan.

Their current six-month mission is the longest since China launched the first human into space in 2003, becoming the third country to do so after Russia and the United States.

The crew has taken part in spacewalks, including the first Chinese female astronaut.

Following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the US plans to launch roughly the same number of rockets as China in 2022.

NASA, like everyone else, had trouble obtaining critical computer chips, as well as liquid oxygen used to launch rockets, which had to be sent to hospitals instead.

