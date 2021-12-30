In 2022, these apps will help you make money with your phone.

In the year 2022, these apps will assist you in making money with your phone.

Following the meteoric rise in popularity of the financial services app Robinhood during the pandemic, it seemed as if everyone had become an investor overnight.

Investing, on the other hand, is inherently a risky business, and people should not enter it without understanding how it works.

According to Investopedia, investing is “the act of allocating resources, usually money, with the expectation of generating an income or profit.”

According to US Financial Capability, the majority of investors in the United States in the past were college-educated, white, older men.

The introduction of investment apps quickly changed this, allowing a younger, more diverse, and social media-savvy demographic to enter the world of investing.

While experts agree that young people investing is a good thing in general, there have been some challenges.

In one tragic case, a 20-year-old committed suicide after believing he had lost all of his money on Robinhood (the error was caused by a software glitch).

That’s just one of many serious concerns about quick-investment apps.

Other issues include using gamification to attract amateuryounger users, having access to high-volatility meme-stocks, and experiencing system outages during peak trading hours.

Thankfully, there are a number of low-risk apps that can help you protect and grow your money.

Here are our recommendations for investing in a more secure manner.

According to the app’s website, Acorns is a robo-advisor app that selects safe investments for its users based on a holistic approach that takes into account “the risk level of the portfolio, financial situation, age, time horizon, goals, income, net worth, and employment status.”

Acorns has a personal plan ((dollar)3), a family plan ((dollar)5), and even an IRA option.

One of the most appealing features of Acorns is that users can link their debit or credit cards to their accounts and use ’roundups’ to invest their spare change.

If you spend (dollar)2.30 on something, for example, Acorns will round it up to (dollar)3.00 and invest the extra (dollar)0.70 for you.

Finally, users can set up recurring investments to automatically deposit a set amount into their account on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

Betterment, like Acorns, handpicks individual stocks for you based on your answers to a brief questionnaire.

Betterment creates a portfolio for you and adjusts it as needed to keep you on track with your financial objectives.

There is no minimum balance required to use the app, and balances under $100,000 are charged a 0.25 percent annual fee.

If you hit the (dollar)100,000 mark,…

