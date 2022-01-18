In a bizarre ‘robot lover’ trend, YouTube is flooded with SEX doll reviews and unboxings.

In an odd ‘robot lover’ trend, YouTube is flooded with SEX doll reviews and unboxings.

Sex doll reviews and ‘unboxing’ videos are among the most disturbing videos on YouTube.

The platform is known for its unboxing and review videos, which usually feature new family-friendly toys or gadgets rather than sex dolls.

On YouTube, the number of sex doll unboxing and review videos appears to be growing.

Badd Angel’s YouTube channel posted a popular sex doll review video that has received hundreds of thousands of views.

The channel is run by Angelica Maria, who has a number of sex doll reviews on her channel.

“KumaDoll sent me this customized doll,” she says in one of her ‘Love Doll Unboxing’ videos.

Everything from her breast size to her skin tone to her wig color to her eye color was chosen by me.

“Even down to her skeleton,” says the narrator.

As a result, you guys can do it as well.”

She goes on to say that ordering a “stock doll” takes seven days, while ordering a “customized” personal doll can take three to four weeks.

She also demonstrated to her viewers how simple it is to purchase a sex doll with a budget of over (dollar)1,000.

“She is so perfect,” the blogger exclaimed.

She’s so lovely and gentle.

“Sonja is the name of my doll.”

This time, I was given the opportunity to name her.

It seemed to go with everything about her.

I can tell she has a distinct personality and is a lot of fun.”

There are channels on YouTube dedicated solely to sex doll reveals.

Sex Dolls Reviews, for example, has tens of thousands of followers.

Its most recent video, “piper doll Iris review,” has received thousands of views.

It depicts the doll arriving in a box, lying down with its head and hands completely wrapped up.

Some of the comments left on this video are extremely offensive and creepy.

“Any reliable store where I can buy a 100 cm flat chest, young looking doll?? I live in México and now these customs people make it difficult…,” one viewer wrote.

“Do you have any advice?”

“A 100cm doll with a flat chest is illegal in most countries,” another said.

Keep an eye on things.

It’s possible that you’ll get yourself into a lot of trouble as a result of it.”

Some sex dolls are prohibited if they are the size of a child.

We’ve contacted YouTube for comment on these types of debates on its platform.

“This video may be inappropriate for some users,” a warning appears on the majority of YouTube videos.

There’s also the added safeguard of having to click a button to indicate that you want to proceed before you can see the content.

