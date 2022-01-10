In a convincing viral mockup with a ‘pill-shaped’ cutout, the iPhone 14 design is’revealed.’

The design of the iPhone 14 is’revealed’ in a convincing viral mockup with a ‘pill-shaped’ cutout.

A NEW mockup for the much-anticipated iPhone 14 has surfaced, revealing some new changes to the front screen.

On the internet and on ‘leaked’ media sites, a viral image of what the iPhone 14 might look like has begun to circulate.

On January 9, 2022, developer Jeff Grossman (@Jeffrey903) shared a mock-up image on Twitter (@Jeffrey903), which has since been liked and retweeted by thousands of people.

A small pill-shaped cutout was visible at the top of the iPhone’s front screen in the image.

The cutout, which is centered and slightly below the bezel, is a far cry from the notch that has been on iPhones since 2017.

Apple received a lot of flak for its notch design at first, but Android competitors quickly copied it.

Samsung and Huawei, on the other hand, have both abandoned the design since then, whereas Apple has maintained it.

Even so, Apple reduced the size of the notch on the iPhone 13, though the home screen didn’t change much in terms of screen space.

If Apple adopts this new design, it will provide significantly more screen space on both sides of the cut-out.

The cutout would also be the iPhone’s first major design change in several years.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard rumors about an iPhone without a notch.

Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities, a well-known analyst, has predicted that the iPhone 14 will have no notch.

Mark Gurman, a long-time Apple leaker and Bloomberg journalist, has stated the same thing.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to debut in September of this year.

A 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to be among the series’ four models.

