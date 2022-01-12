In a damning open letter, experts warn YouTube users that the app is being used to’manipulate and exploit’ them.

YOUTUBE has been accused of allowing its platform to be “weaponized,” leading to “manipulation and exploitation” of viewers.

In an open letter to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, over 80 fact-checking organizations from around the world made these claims.

“YouTube is allowing its platform to be weaponized by unscrupulous actors to manipulate and exploit others, as well as organize and fundraise themselves,” according to the letter.

“We implore you to take effective action against disinformation and misinformation, as well as to develop a roadmap of policy and product interventions to improve the information ecosystem — and to do so in collaboration with the world’s independent, nonpartisan fact-checking organizations.”

The group also made a number of suggestions for how YouTube could improve its misinformation policy.

It was suggested that videos be given more context and that misinformation spreaders not be allowed to profit from their work.

YouTube claims to collaborate with hundreds of publishers to help users find fact-checked information from government agencies.

When a YouTube user in the United States searches for “Covid-19,” for example, they’ll find a link to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States.

YouTube also prioritizes videos from what it considers to be reliable news sources at the top of the page.

If a video is deemed to be harmful or misleading, the platform bans the creator and deletes the video.

After being accused of spreading false information about Covid-19, conspiracy theorist David Icke had his YouTube channel removed in 2020.

YouTube is attempting to combat misinformation, according to the open letter, but it is falling short.

YouTube was asked to work with fact-checking organizations and “publish its full moderation policy regarding disinformation and misinformation, including the use of artificial intelligence and which data powers it,” according to the letter.

FactCheck.org and The Washington Post Fact-Checker are two of the US organizations that signed the letter.

