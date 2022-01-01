In a new experiment, China’s ‘artificial sun’ burns for 20 minutes at 70 MILLION degrees, five times hotter than the real sun.

In a new experiment, China’s ‘artificial sun’ burns at 70 MILLION degrees for 20 minutes, five times hotter than real sun.

In a recent experiment, China’s “artificial sun” ran at 70 million degrees for 20 minutes, five times hotter than the real sun.

Scientists hope the machine will aid in harnessing the power of nuclear fusion, bringing humanity one step closer to creating “unlimited clean energy” by simulating reactions that occur naturally inside the sun.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, researchers have been busy conducting tests at the Experiential Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), a nuclear fusion reactor facility, to make its auxiliary heating system more “hot” and “durable.”

The facility is known as an “artificial sun” because it mimics the nuclear fusion reaction that powers the real sun, which uses hydrogen and deuterium as fuel.

The EAST, which was designed and developed by the Chinese, has been used by scientists from all over the world to conduct fusion-related experiments since 2006.

However, the project has recently passed a significant milestone.

According to the South China Morning Post, researchers were able to keep the “artificial sun” at 70 million degrees for 1,056 seconds, or 17 minutes and 36 seconds.

At its core, the real sun reaches temperatures of around 15 million degrees.

“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Plasma Physics, told Xinhua.

Gong oversaw the most recent experiment at EAST, which is based at the Hefei Institute of Physical Science in Anhui’s eastern province.

More than 10,000 Chinese and international scientists collaborated to bring the “artificial sun” to life.

The EAST uses extremely high temperatures to boil hydrogen isotopes into a plasma, which then fuses them together and releases energy.

The project has already cost China £701 million.

The most recent experiment, which began in early December and will last until June, is the most recent.

“[The experiment] once again challenged the world record,” Institute of Plasma Physics director Song Yuntao said.

“We’ve thoroughly validated the technology, taking it from basic research to engineering applications,” says the team.

EAST set a new record in May when it ran for 101 seconds at a plasma temperature of 120 million degrees.

Song Yuntao, deputy director of the Hefei Institute of Physical Science’s Institute of Plasma Physics, stated that he hopes to generate power by 2040.

“In five years, we’ll begin construction on our fusion reactor, which will take another ten years to complete,” he said.

“Once that is completed, we will build the power generator and begin generating power around 2040.”

The two most significant difficulties are maintaining the temperature…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.