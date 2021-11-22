In a rare Alexa Black Friday deal, Amazon has slashed the price of its Echo Dot to just £18.

THE PRICE OF AMAZON’S CHEAPEST Alexa speaker has been slashed by more than half.

The Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation has been marked down by 53%.

It’s part of Amazon’s early Black Friday Week sales, which feature some of the lowest prices ever on many products.

According to Amazon’s price history, this is the lowest price the product has ever been.

This particular speaker would normally cost £39.99.

However, Amazon has reduced the cost to a much more manageable £18.99.

Because Black Friday Week lasts until November 29, it’s best to take advantage of this deal as soon as possible.

The speaker is small and compact, but it has a lot of cool features, including access to Alexa, the helpful virtual assistant.

With more of us working from home, a good smart speaker can help with things like setting reminders and timers.

You can also ask Alexa to make to-do lists for you or simply to provide you with news updates.

You can use Alexa to play music through the Dot speaker or ask her to play a radio station.

You can use the Echo Dot to control things like lighting dimming if you have a smart home system in place.

The speaker is small enough to fit into any home setting, measuring only 3.9 inches in diameter and less than 2 inches tall.

The fabric casing of the Echo Dot 3rd Gen is topped by a plastic top.

It’s available in three different colors.

Charcoal, silvergrey, and white are the three colors.

The two darker colors, on the other hand, are currently sold out on the Currys PC World website.

If you don’t want the white speaker, you can submit your email address to be notified when the other colors become available.

All prices in this article were accurate at the time of publication, but they may have changed since then.

Before making any purchase, always conduct your own research.

We may receive affiliate revenue if you click on a link in this story.

In other news, Google Chrome users have been advised to uninstall the software.

Facebook has recently changed its name to Meta.

In October 2021, look for the best iPhone 13 offers.

Also, take a look at your Facebook rejection folder, which is hidden.

Brinkwire Have a story you’d like to share with the Brinkwire Tech and Science team?

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]