In a shocking video, Tom Brady destroys a Microsoft Surface tablet with a single throw.

In this shocking video, Tom Brady demolishes a Microsoft Surface tablet with a single throw.

In a video that has gone viral, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was caught on camera destroying a Microsoft Surface tablet with one throw.

The incident occurred last night, following Brady’s team’s loss to the Saints.

Brady threw the tablet at a metal box, resulting in its destruction.

Sports stars regularly abuse Surface tablets.

This is due to Microsoft’s 2014 partnership with the NFL to provide tablet-based image reviews.

The tablets took the place of the black-and-white photographs that had been used for decades for the same purpose.

Previously, technical issues or simply an athlete struggling to use the tablet resulted in the tablet being thrown aggressively.

According to reports, Microsoft paid the NFL millions to use the tablets.

In the beginning, there was an issue with the devices being referred to as “iPads” in interviews.

Tablets are very popular devices that should not be thrown away in a fit of rage.

The gadgets are tablets that, with the addition of a keyboard, can be used as a Windows laptop.

Microsoft introduced the Surface Pro series in 2013, and there have been eight iterations so far, nine if you count the Surface Pro 7(plus).

