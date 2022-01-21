In a surprising update, Facebook is experimenting with charging for parts of Instagram.

In a surprising update, Facebook is experimenting with charging for certain aspects of Instagram.

INSTAGRAM is following OnlyFans’ lead and charging users for access to premium content.

Influencers will be able to charge a subscription fee for access to some of their content.

Today, the app began testing the feature with a small group of creators in the United States.

There are several price tiers available, ranging from 99c73p to an eye-watering (dollar)99.99£73.34.

With limited Instagram Lives and Stories, fans get to see things that no one else can.

They’ll also get a purple badge next to their username to flaunt their influence to influencers.

Only ten creators have signed up for the initial test, including basketball player Sedona Prince, who will share her life with special guests, Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles, who will provide behind-the-scenes videos, and astrologer Aliza Kelly, who will provide weekly live horoscopes.

OnlyFans’ parade will be rained on by the new feature, despite Instagram’s prohibition on nudity.

As social media platforms look for new revenue streams, Twitter recently launched its own subscription-based service, Super Followers.

Instagram does not plan to take a cut from influencer subscriptions at this time.

To entice people on board, they will wait “until at least 2023.”

“This will help creators earn more by offering benefits to their most engaged followers like access to exclusive Lives and Stories,” said Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s founder and CEO.

“I’m excited to keep building tools for creators who want to make a living doing creative work, and to get these tools into the hands of even more creators soon.”

Facebook, Meta’s main beast, began offering subscriptions in 2020.

Alan Chikin Chow, Elliott Norris, Jack Jerry, Bunny Michael, Don Allen Stevenson III, Lonnie IIV, and Kelsey Cook are among the first to try it out.

Instagram said it plans to open up its platform to more creators “in the coming months.”

Bunny Michael explained, “Having subscriptions on Instagram allows me to build a more intimate relationship with my followers and fans.”

“I’m really looking forward to nurturing those relationships and making a long-term impact that will help me keep my work going.”

