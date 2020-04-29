In an event that will not be repeated until after 59 years !! The famous astronomer “Al-Shawafi” reveals the rare event that the Earth will witness tomorrow!

Thank you for reading a story about an event that will not be repeated until after 59 years !! The famous astronomer “Al-Shawafi” reveals the rare event that the Earth will witness tomorrow! And now with the details

Aden – Yasmine El-Tohamy – The Yemeni astronomer, Adnan El-Shawafy, revealed the details of an asteroid’s approach to Earth tomorrow, Wednesday, in an event that will not be repeated until 59 years later.

Al-Shawafi said in a statement that “the asteroid (52768) OR2-1998 tomorrow, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, will be at its closest distance from Earth about 6.3 million km from Earth, and this distance is equivalent to 16 times the distance between Earth and the Moon, which is a large distance for safe passage without any threat Expected asteroid on Earth and the passage of this asteroid represents an opportunity for astronomers to monitor it with telescopes, where scientists estimate its diameter is between 1.8 km and 4.1 km (the asteroid is irregular in shape).

According to the astronomer, the asteroid (1998 OR2) revolves around the sun once every about 3 years and eight months and its elliptical orbit is at a distance between (1.02 ~ 3.75) astronomical unit, which means that when it is in its orbital perihelion it is at its closest distance from the Earth’s orbit around the sun and in order to It is near the Earth that is supposed to coincide with the presence of the asteroid in its orbital perigee with the presence of Earth near that region and this does not coincide except in some years.

He continued, “According to the data of the orbiting movement of the asteroid” on NASA, “it is expected that the asteroid’s approach to Earth will be repeated during the current century in the following years (2031, 2042, 2068, 2079, 2090), but the approach to the asteroid in the current century will not be closer to its approaching from Earth This year 2020 (6.3 million km), except in 2079, when the asteroid is expected to approach the Earth to a distance less than a third of its current approaching distance. ”

According to NASA, the space rock will approach the Earth at about 10:56 GMT on Wednesday, April 29th, at which time it will be 3.9 million miles from Earth, and while this distance appears to be very far away, it has been classified by NASA as a “close approach”. “.

“The asteroid 1998 OR2 will pass safely on Earth at a distance of 3.9 million miles / 6.2 million km on April 29, and astronomers who study steroid using radar keep a safe distance – from each other! Just another,” NASA said in a tweet posted on its official Twitter account. Another day for defensive defense. ”

She pointed out that the chances of a huge asteroid colliding with the Earth are very low, however, NASA did not rule out the chances of an asteroid colliding in the near future, as NASA discovers about 30 new objects close to the Earth (NEOs) every week, and in the beginning of 2019 it discovered more than 19000 Body.

The US space agency has warned that the catalog of near-Earth objects is incomplete, which means that an unexpected effect can occur at any time.