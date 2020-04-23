in Béarn, a lily of the valley producer launches a kitty to save his crop and offer it to the Ehpad

Without this united gesture, the harvest was doomed to destruction but for the Lamothe, the year 2020 is, in any case, lost.

While the sale of thrush on the sly will be “totally prohibited” on May 1 in the words of the Minister of Agriculture Didier Guillaume this Tuesday, and while the florists will not open, the only producer of these flowers with the white bells in Béarn decided to make a beautiful gesture, reports France Bleu Béarn.

To avoid throwing all their strands in the trash, the Lamothe family, based in Abos (Pyrénées-Atlantiques), launched a kitty on muguet-solidarite.com. Everyone can participate, up to five euros per donation, and the harvest will be offered to residents of several nursing homes in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques and Haute-Garonne, as well as to nursing staff.

Without this united gesture, the harvest was doomed to destruction but for the Lamothe, the year 2020 is lost. “The farm does not lose its income over a month, but over a year. It is a flower that has value only on May 1, explains Laure Lamothe. Lily of the valley is very fragrant, quite pretty, and it contains all this symbolism of happiness and hope, which we really need right now. Our idea is also to pay attention to caregivers, as many will have to work on May 1. “

The prize pool is open until Saturday 25 April, and nearly 19,000 euros have already been collected. “For distribution, we will not go into Ehpad, specifies Laure Lamothe. It is true that it would have been super nice to be able to meet the residents of retirement homes and offer them thrush in person. But it’s just impossible from a health point of view. We contact the establishment, we come to deliver all the bouquets to them. And then it’s the staff who will offer the strands to the elderly. “, details the horticulturist.

The Minister of Agriculture also said on Tuesday, April 21, that you can find thrush on Labor Day “in all the stores that are open” in the context of containment as deemed essential.

Another 1 touching gesture and #solidarity, 1 family offered 1 sprig of lily of the valley to ts the residents and staff of our #ehpad of Cour Cheverny. Symbol of fragility and happiness #together we will win # covid19 #fierdenossehpad #fierduservicepublic @laFHF @FHFCVdL @ARS_CVDL pic.twitter.com/dQJVRqPErH – Pierre Gouabault (@pierregouabault) April 21, 2020