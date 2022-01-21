In days, an asteroid twice the size of the Statue of Liberty will collide with the Earth.

In days, an asteroid twice the size of the Statue of Liberty will collide with Earth.

A LARGE asteroid is en route to Earth and will pass by in a matter of days.

As a ‘near Earth object,’ Nasa is keeping an eye on the large space rock.

Asteroid 2017 XC62 is named after it, and Nasa estimates that it is up to 623 feet wide.

That’s larger than the Statue of Liberty.

On Monday, the massive asteroid is expected to fly by at 9,500 mph.

The good news is that it is predicted to remain at a distance of 4.4 million miles.

The Moon, on the other hand, is only about 238,900 miles away from us.

The asteroid may appear to be a long way away, but it is actually quite close in terms of distance.

Any object that passes close to Earth’s orbit is classified as a Near-Earth Object (NEO) by Nasa.

Scientists track tens of thousands of NEOs to see if they’re headed for Earth.

The cautious space organizations consider any fast-moving space object that comes within 4.65 million miles to be “potentially hazardous.”

Earth could face disaster if their trajectories are altered even slightly.

Asteroid 2017 XC62, on the other hand, isn’t expected to deviate from its course.

Some experts believe that the Earth isn’t yet prepared to defend itself against potentially deadly asteroids.

“A big rock will hit Earth eventually andamp; we currently have no defense,” tweeted SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

However, Nasa is investigating some defense options.

It recently launched a mission called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test.

“DART is the first-ever mission dedicated to investigating and demonstrating one method of asteroid deflection by changing the motion of an asteroid in space through kinetic impact,” Nasa said.

In September, the DART craft will collide with Dimorphos, a small asteroid that will be thrown off course.

