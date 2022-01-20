In eerie footage, a massive asteroid nearly twice the size of the Empire State Building approaches Earth.

A massive asteroid nearly twice the size of the Empire State Building was captured in eerie footage as it approached Earth.

On Tuesday of this week, an asteroid more than twice the size of the Empire State Building made a nerve-wracking close approach to Earth.

A talented astronomer captured the giant space rock on camera as it hurtled through space.

Nasa estimates asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) to be 3,551 feet wide.

The amazing moment it made a close approach to Earth was captured by Gianluca Masi, the manager of the Virtual Telescope Project in Italy.

On January 18, at 21:51 GMT (16:51 ET), an asteroid passed within 1.2 million miles of Earth.

Since 1933, this is the closest it’s come.

Although the distance may appear to be great, any fast-moving space object that comes within 4.65 million miles of Earth is considered “potentially hazardous” by cautious space agencies.

Earth could face disaster if their trajectories are altered even slightly.

Fortunately, Asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) stayed on course.

The asteroid was captured by Masi in footage taken from Italy’s Bellatrix Astronomical Observatory.

Long exposure images captured through a telescope were used to create the grainy black and white animation.

Because of the long exposure, stars appear as lines, and the asteroid appears as a small dot.

“We captured several images of the potentially hazardous asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 while safely approaching us,” Masi explained on the virtual telescope website.

We created a still image as well as a nice animation.

“The image above was created using a single 60-second exposure captured remotely with Virtual Telescope’s “Elena” robotic unit.

“The asteroid’s fast apparent motion was tracked by the telescope, which is why stars appear as long trails and the asteroid appears as a sharp dot of light in the image’s center, marked by an arrow.”

The footage was taken just as the asteroid was approaching its closest approach.

It flew by us at a speed of just over 44,000 mph before continuing into space.

Every 30 years or so, the asteroid is said to pass by Earth’s orbit.

It won’t come close again for another 200 years.

