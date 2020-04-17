In France, a month of confinement and upset lives

At twelve noon, Tuesday, March 17, the French flabbergasted switch to an unprecedented era. No one would have imagined one day having to confine themselves to stem a planetary pandemic. A month later, everyone rehashes a nagging question: “Until when?”

“Stay at home!”: Suddenly, from Lille to Fort-de-France, from Vesoul to Belle-Ile, the streets are deserted, life is turned upside down.

And by setting foot outside to buy food, walk your dog or go to work, everyone brandishes the certificate of honor required for any trip, the first of a long series.

“We expected more recalcitrants,” said one of the 100,000 police and gendarmes deployed from the first day to control the exits.

Already summoned to respect “barrier gestures” and “social distancing” against the coronavirus, now called to be “war allies” by staying at home, the French are getting used to it, willingly or unwillingly, to a new crisis routine .

In many supermarkets, which filter the starters, the pulp and toilet paper shelves, barometers of the uncertainty plaguing families, are robbed.

The French, torn between telework and school at home, throw themselves on ink cartridges, others on flour … or clippers, in an attempt to avert the capillary disaster announced by the closure of hairdressing salons.

The better off deserted the big cities before the fateful hour. In Arcachon or on the Ile de Ré, the shutters of the holiday homes are reopening, raising health concerns: “Parigo home, virus!” protests graffiti in Cap-Ferret.

For several days, Italian confinement was no longer in doubt. President Emmanuel Macron had first announced the closure of schools, then the Prime Minister that of bars, restaurants, cinemas, “non-essential” shops …

Finally, in the evening of Monday March 16, the day after a first round of municipal elections held against all odds and a radiant weekend inciting to stroll, the Head of State had announced to the French the end of freedom of movement , in the name of a “war” that remains to be won.

They were 35 million behind their televisions, an absolute record.

Invisible evil

Football with friends? Prohibited. A birthday party, a picnic in the forest? No longer allowed. So many activities which no one imagined could one day be private, memories of a bygone era for a time and already fantasized.

Faced with invisible evil, part of France freezes. The streaks of planes no longer streak the sky. In the ports, the boats remain at the quay. In the mountains, peak lovers are bound to stay in their valleys.

And at 8:00 p.m., like the Spanish or the Italians, on the windows, on the balconies, the French applaud their caregivers, in the hope of putting balm in the heart of a mobilized neighbor. Conversely, some treat the nurse or the caregiver next door like a plague victim.

Already in the intensive care unit, hundreds of lives are clinging to a respirator and the selflessness of the teams. The more the confinement is respected, the more the hospitals will take the shock.

But very quickly, the authorities were alarmed: too many French took it “lightly”, deplores Emmanuel Macron on March 19. The Minister of the Interior, Christophe Castaner, teases the “imbeciles” who believe themselves to be allowed.

So curfews are multiplying, beaches are prohibited in the south and west, docks in Paris or Bordeaux … The government specifies the rules for authorized sports outings, one hour and one kilometer maximum.

Over time, faces are walled up behind masks of all kinds while swelling controversy over the government management of these protections.

On March 27, while the effects of confinement are not yet visible, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe warns of the “wave” which is “sweeping” over the hospitals.

For days, everyone had understood that the restrictions announced for two weeks would be extended. It’s done.

“Questions for a balcony”

Deprived of outings, of loved ones, not everyone experiences this ordeal in the same way. And social inequalities are exacerbated.

The lucky ones keep their jobs and can work from a distance: it’s already difficult, even more so when you have to teach your children.

For some, it is an opportunity to slow down a busy life, by rediscovering its stoves, enjoying the song of birds.

We dust the exercise bikes, we multiply the virtual aperitifs, a street in Paris plays “Questions for a balcony” to fool boredom.

The daily also inspires the “newspapers” confined to privileged writers, whose “indecency” is quickly criticized.

Because for many, confinement is a nightmare of overcrowding in cramped apartments, confinement with an abusive spouse … or on the contrary of loneliness, especially for the elderly.

The era is terrible, agonizing, for those – doctors, deliverers or maintenance workers – who strive to make France spin, the ball in the stomach at the idea of ​​contracting the virus.

“I work, so they can eat,” says a cashier at Rosny-sous-Bois.

It is just as important for the millions of people for whom telework is not an option: partially unemployed workers or traders with closed curtains who wonder how to survive tomorrow.

As the days go by, France sinks into a historic recession. The beginnings of the epidemic, the “cluster” brought to a halt in Les Contamines in February, the reassuring declarations of political leaders and experts, belong to a distant past.

“Pale sunbeam”

Every evening, on television, Jérôme Salomon, Director General of Health, shines the sad litany of the dead: more than 14,000, in hospitals and retirement homes where tragedies take place behind closed doors.

The less seriously affected patients remain cloistered at home with their anxiety and these jagged symptoms which continue to surprise doctors.

Those who go to the hospital do not know if they will return. Eyes wet, a son entrusts his almost hundred-year-old dad to the Civil Protection: “It must be said that it is best for him, even if we may not be able to see him again”.

The ultimate heartbreak, confinement restricts the funeral to the only first circle of relatives.

It takes more than three weeks to see its first and timid effects, the beginning of a decline in intensive care hospitalizations – a “pale ray of sunshine” for saturated hospitals, described Professor Salomon on April 10.

But the arrival of the holidays and the summer weather amplify the call from outside, to the dismay of exhausted caregivers. “This is not the time for deconfinement!” Insists the government.

A handful, however, pass through the cracks, causing consternation in the villages they have joined.

With the approach of the long Easter weekend, confinement is once again prolonged and weighed down: it is forbidden to go out in a group in Ardèche, to jog during the day in Alsace or Paris … Believers spend dreary parties, without family banquets or large gatherings.

Everyone, everywhere, wonders: “When?” When will we be able to see our loved ones, kiss our grandmother? Reopening his shop, his restaurant? And beyond, what will the next world look like?

Emmanuel Macron must sketch out tracks for the future during his speech Monday evening, on the 28th day of confinement.

