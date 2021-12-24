In its latest update, WhatsApp teases THREE new features that “you probably missed.”

In a new update, WhatsApp teases THREE new features that ‘you probably missed.’

WHATSAPP has announced three new features that you may have overlooked.

The chat app, which is owned by Meta (formerly Facebook), adds new tricks on a regular basis.

There are several new features available with the most recent update.

“You might have missed” three, according to the company.

“We’ve made a few changes to WhatsApp over the last few months to respond to some of your feature requests,” WhatsApp explained.

Keep your WhatsApp app updated in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to ensure you have the most up-to-date features.

Here are a few of WhatsApp’s new features…

This trick is primarily for WhatsApp users who use both their phone and their computer.

It was previously impossible to edit an image in the WhatsApp for PC version.

To make the edit, you’d have to go back to your phone.

WhatsApp Web now includes a media editor, allowing you to make the same changes on your computer as you can on your phone.

One of the most common ways we communicate over WhatsApp is by sending links.

We send each other links to interesting websites, funny memes, and news stories on a regular basis.

When you send a link through WhatsApp, you can now see a full preview.

People who receive it will have a better understanding of what you’ve sent them – and, more importantly, what they’re about to click on.

The addition of Sticker Suggestions is the other major change.

In order to use a Sticker on WhatsApp, you must first navigate through several panels.

According to the app’s creators, WhatsApp has made it “faster and easier” to find stickers.

When you type now, you’ll be prompted with Sticker suggestions.

If you’re concerned about privacy, WhatsApp won’t be able to see these Sticker searches or your personal messages.

Because the processing takes place locally, your chats should be secure.

