In just a few seconds, you’ll be able to share your iPhone screen with Facebook Messenger.

In just a few seconds, you’ll be able to share your iPhone’s screen with Facebook Messenger.

It’s not just for work conference calls that you should share your screen.

It’s also a fun way to show friends and family photos or watch content at the same time despite being separated by miles.

Sharing your screen via Facebook Messenger or FaceTime is simple, and we’ve outlined how to do so below.

TikToker @tehno_mike recently demonstrated how simple it is to share your screen on Facebook Messenger using TikToker.

Both the Apple and Android versions of Facebook Messenger support the trick.

By clicking the camera icon in your relevant chat, open the Messenger app and start a video call.

Swipe up on the toolbar to expand the menu while on the call.

You can share your screen by clicking this link.

On a FaceTime call, you can also share your screen.

To do this, you’ll need to have the most recent version of iOS installed on your device.

You can use Apple’s SharePlay feature for three different purposes.

Listen together, watch together, and share your screen are three of them.

To begin, start a FaceTime call with the people with whom you want to share your screen.

While on the phone, tap the “Share Content” button in the top right corner, which looks like a person in front of a screen.

In the dropdown menu, choose “Share My Screen.”

The screen sharing will begin after a few seconds of waiting.

