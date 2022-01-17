In Minecraft 1.18, where do you look for diamonds?

In the Minecraft 1.18 update, where can you find diamonds?

The world height was overhauled in Minecraft’s most recent major update, and with more depth to play with, you’ll have to go even deeper to find diamonds and ore.

The Caves and Cliffs update for Minecraft was released in two parts: 1.17 in July and 1.18 in November.

Minecraft update 1.18 added large ore veins and changed ore distribution to compensate for the increased world height, in addition to adding new blocks, items, and mobs to the game.

That means if you’re looking for diamonds to make top-tier weapons and armour, you’ll have to change your strategy.

Ore is found underground in Minecraft, so anything below level zero is ore.

Prior to the update, regardless of how far you dug, you had a good chance of finding them.

Diamonds are still found at level -16 and below since the release of patch 1.18, but they’re more common the deeper you go and more scarce the closer you get to the surface.

Diamonds spawn between the levels of -16 and -64, on average.

However, if you want a large number of diamonds quickly, level -58 or -59 is your best bet.

You’ll be able to avoid the bedrock found on -60 to -64, which can stymie your mining progress.

There are a few things to watch out for as you descend into the depths of the earth: lava, mobs, and a fatal fall.

Carrying a bucket of water will help you deal with any lava pockets you come across.

Keep the area you’re digging to around two blocks wide so you don’t end up teetering precariously in a giant chasm you’ve created.

To keep mobs at bay, make sure your inventory is stocked with torches, which you can use to stick on the walls and keep them at bay.

