IN PHOTOS | The “flower moon”, a show in the sky that changed the face of the pandemic for a few hours

By Denis Bedoya on May 10, 2020

The flower moon, the last supermoon of 2020 was a dazzling show that will not be repeated until April 2021.

Between Tuesday and Friday morning, during the perigee, the moon was about 363,000 kilometers away from Earth, the maximum point of approach between our planet and its natural satellite.

NASA explains that the Algonquin peoples who inhabited what is now the northeastern United States were the ones who baptized the flower moon or the flower moon on the full moon in May. They called it that because, being spring in the northern hemisphere, flowers abound at this time of year. It is also called the corn planting moon or the milk moon.

Torreón del Monje, Mar del Plata, Argentina

Photos: REUTERS, AFP, AP and DPA

Photographic edition: Fernanda Corbani

