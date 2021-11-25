In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, where can you get Defog?

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, where can I find Defog?

The map in POKEMON Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has pockets of thick fog, but the Defog HM can easily clear it.

Because the new Pokemon games are remasters of Diamond and Pearl from 2007, Sinnoh’s foggy regions may catch you off guard if you haven’t played the originals.

However, as with most of the series’ environmental obstacles, all you have to do is unlock a specific Pokemon ability to overcome them.

In this case, you can clear the fog with the Defog Hidden Move (HM), though it only works for a short time.

However, if you have Defog on hand, you can simply remove it whenever you want.

The city of Pastoria

Crasher Wake, the Gym Leader and a Water-type Pokemon expert, is your first stop in Pastoria City.

To be able to use the Defog HM outside of battles, you’ll need to defeat the trainer and earn the Fen badge.

So assemble a team of Pokemon capable of dealing with electric and grass-type Pokemon and get to work.

Safari Zone at Great Marsh

Travel to Pastoria City’s Great Marsh Safari Zone with your shiny new Fen badge in hand.

It costs 500 Pokedollars to enter, which gets you 30 Safari Balls and limits you to 500 steps.

Fortunately, you won’t have to travel far; the green-haired NPC we’re looking for is near the entrance gate.

Simply strike up a conversation with him, and he’ll hand over the Defog without hesitation.

You can clear those pesky fog pockets now that you have the Defog HM and have defeated Crasher.

You do not need to teach the Defog HM to any of your Pokemon, unlike other games in the series.

So no more dragging Pokemon you don’t want around just to get around the environment.

When you’re in a foggy area, press R1 to access your Poketech and go to ‘Hidden Moves.’

When you select ‘Defog,’ a wild Pokemon will appear to do your bidding.

