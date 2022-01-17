In Pokemon GO, Shock Drive Genesect makes its first appearance, and here’s how to catch it.

This week, for the first time ever, SHOCK Drive Genesect will appear in Pokemon Go.

The pokemon is a Tier Five Raid boss, and if you catch it in the next week, it’ll have the Techno Blast attack.

In the Pokemon lore, Genesect is a man-made pokemon with a drive slot, allowing it to change the type of its Techno Blast move by holding different drives.

The light on its cannon indicates which drive it is holding and which Techno Blast attack it is using:

Instead of allowing you to switch drives like in previous games in the series, Pokemon Go treats the above as individual pokemon.

So if you want a Genesect with every type of Techno Blast attack, you’ll have to catch them all.

Because Genesect is a Legendary, you won’t find him outside of raids in Pokemon Go.

Shock Drive Genesect first appeared in Pokemon Go on Saturday, January 15, and will remain in the game until Monday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

Shock Drive Genesect’s Raid Hour will take place on Wednesday, January 19 between 6 and 7 p.m. local time.

In Pokemon Go, we’ve only seen the Normal and Burn Drive Genesect, with Shock, Chill, and Douse yet to appear.

This week, there is no Shiny Shock Drive Genesect in Pokemon Go, according to the Niantic Pokemon Go blog.

Because Genesect is a BugSteel-type pokemon, the drive it’s holding has no bearing on how to defeat it.

Genesect is only vulnerable to fire, and because both Bug and Steel types are vulnerable to the element, it takes quadruple damage.

Instead of going it alone with a strong Fire-type team — ideally made up of fully evolved or Legendary pokemon — try to group up with other players.

Shock Drive Genesect can be defeated with the following Fire-type pokemon:

These are just a few ideas; look through your pokemon to see if there are any candicates that are also immune to Bug and Steel-type attacks.

