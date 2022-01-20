In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, what Pokémon can you find?

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which Pokémon can you find?

Pokémon, also known as Pocket Monsters, is a worldwide video game and media franchise.

The list of Pokemon creatures continues to grow with each game installment, such as Pokémon Legends: Arceus, aside from the franchise mascot, Pikachu.

Pikachu is, without a doubt, the most well-known Pokémon character.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pikachu isn’t the main character this time.

Other new and old Pokémon include:

Aside from the new additions and Hisuian versions of existing Pokémon, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will see the return of fan favorites and the majority of other pocket monsters.

At the 25th anniversary celebration on February 27, 2021, Pokémon revealed plans for Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The video game will be released in a variety of languages, including Japanese, English, German, Italian, Spanish, and many others.

On January 28, 2022, the game will be available worldwide.

The video game will be released on the Nintendo Switch.

In 1996, the Pokémon video game was created and released to the public.

There are hundreds more pocket monsters where Pikachu came from after eight generations.

There were a total of 151 Pokémon in the first generation featuring Pikachu.

There are nearly 900 Pocket Monsters in total now that Pokémon Legends: Arceus is in circulation.

