In the Amazon, the concern of indigenous peoples facing the coronavirus

The arrival of the coronavirus in Amazonia poses an existential threat on the tribes which live there, little immunized against the diseases.

It is a worried call but one that could become desperate. Representatives of the indigenous peoples of the Amazon basin are alarmed by an “existential threat” in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The largest rainforest in the world is rich with nearly 3 million individuals spread among several hundred tribes – some of whom are in total isolation – and who therefore have little immunity to most diseases. The first indigenous case of Covid-19 appeared on the Brazilian side, but the disease could affect most of the other eight countries that share the Amazon. “In Guyana, among the six peoples which bring together nearly 14,000 people, the most isolated are located to the south, with the Wayana on the Maroni river and the Wayäpi and the Tekos on the Oyapock river”, details Damien Davy, anthropologist at CNRS within the Ecology, Evolution, Interactions of Amazonian Systems Laboratory (CNRS Unit / University of Guyana / Ifremer). For them, containment is an empty word. Their way of life – meals taken in collective dishes, sharing calabashes for drinking – is the opposite of any barrier gesture. “Traffic on rivers and air traffic has been slowed or even suspended, the scientist adds. But the coronavirus could be transmitted to them by the thousands of illegal gold miners who are in contact with them.”

