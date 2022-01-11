In The Sandbox metaverse game, I purchased £10,000 worth of digital land, which was stolen and sold for £23,000.

In The Sandbox metaverse game, I bought £10,000 worth of digital land, but it was stolen and sold for £23,000.

A TECH fan spent £10,000 on a piece of virtual land, only to have it taken from him right in front of his eyes.

The enraged gamer explained how he spent his money on the digital asset in The Sandbox mobile game.

User infiniti711 took to Reddit to explain how he believes his account was hacked and his valuable computer-generated land was stolen.

And, after tracing the transactions using the unique IDs included in every crypto-based trade, he discovered the crook is now selling it.

After a series of transfers, the hacker appears to be selling his property for £23,000.

His story is yet another cautionary tale from the burgeoning online economy, with constant warnings about the dangers that these online transactions pose.

Sandbo is a multiplayer online world that allows users to monetize their creations.

The platform works like a cross between The Sims and Minecraft, allowing users to buy land to develop and then sell for cryptocurrency.

The land parcels are represented as NFTs – one-of-a-kind monetised digital assets based on the Ethereum blockchain, which serves as the foundation for the in-game economy and the exchange of real money.

It also allows users to invite their friends and engage in virtual activities such as attending concerts or parties with them.

Snopp Dogg and Deadmau5 are two celebrities who have publicly endorsed the game.

Infiniti71, who appears to be from Canada, was stung on December 3 and didn’t realize it until December 4, 11 hours later.

He noticed that his land contract had been transferred for £0 from his online wallet.

“I never consented to this transfer, I had no intention of selling this land, and I planned to keep it for at least a couple of years,” the Reddit user wrote.

“I would never have given it to anyone, especially at zero dollars.”

“I followed the trail, and my land has been transferred to three other accounts since it was stolen, and it is now being sold for $40,000,” he continued.

“I have not given anyone my account information, and I have not synced my wallet with any other software or wallets.”

“I have no idea how this happened without the hacker knowing my password because I never shared it with anyone and wrote it down on physical paper and hid it.”

The user discovered his computer had been infected with malware after receiving help from other users on the rcryptocurrency subreddit.

He claimed that he downloaded the virus while…

