In the Tech of… Nando De Colo

He is one of the best European basketball players of the decade, according to the Euroleague. Passed by the NBA and CSKA Moscow, Nando De Colo defends this season the colors of the Turkish club Fenerbahçe where he plays for the rear position.

Confined to the family in Istanbul, this part of the France team with a rich track record lent itself, like other athletes before him, to the game of three high-tech questions.

A favorite device?

I am not a big fan of smartphones despite their usefulness for staying in touch, especially when we live abroad. I like to put my iPhone 11 aside and take time for myself and my loved ones, even if I still stay connected to the image of my generation.

I take my iPad and my Bose QC-35 noise canceling headphones for traveling as we are often on the plane.

At home, I recently installed an original gift from the Turkish basketball league: a vintage Acoustibox amp that works without electricity. Just place the phone in it and it’s very design.

A favorite application?

I use Final Cut Pro video editing software a lot on my MacBook. Once you get started, it’s easy to use for making short videos with effects and text. I am not a great director but it allows others to share memories. My montages mix video sequences with photos made on my Mark II from Canon.

For example, I made a video there to ask my wife for marriage or to celebrate my mother’s 70th birthday. I do not, however, edit video summaries of my performances, this remains limited to personal projects.

An essential innovation?

Many statistics or “highlights” applications already cover basketball; which is my job and my passion.

The Euroleague has tried to put chips in the undershirts to measure player performance. It was not a success because they stopped because of technical problems like the size of the sensors and their positions. They tried at the level of the thorax or the neck but it was not adapted to the movements of our sport. This can be interesting but rather around the field to measure the relaxation, the state of fatigue or the nervousness of the players.

