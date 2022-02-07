In WEEKS, a potentially hazardous 4,000-foot asteroid will approach Earth.

A GIANT asteroid is heading straight for Earth, and Nasa has declared it “potentially hazardous.”

The large space rock is expected to fly by us at a “close” distance, and you should be able to see it live.

Asteroid 138971 (2001 CB21) is estimated to be 4,265 feet in diameter.

It is nearly three times the size of the Empire State Building.

The Empire State Building is 1,453 feet tall, so Asteroid 138971 (2001 CB21) would be dwarfed by it.

The asteroid has been added to Nasa’s ‘Earth Close Approaches’ list.

The good news is that it is unlikely to collide with Earth.

An asteroid of this size would wreak havoc.

On March 4, it is expected to fly by us from a distance of 3 million miles.

The Moon, on the other hand, is only about 238,900 miles away from us.

Although a few million miles may appear to be a long distance, it is actually quite close in terms of space.

A Near-Earth Object (NEO) is a spacecraft that passes close to Earth’s orbit.

Thousands of NEOs are being tracked by scientists to see if they’re heading for Earth.

The cautious space organizations consider any fast-moving space object that comes within 4.65 million miles to be “potentially hazardous.”

Earth could face disaster if their trajectories are altered even slightly.

Asteroid 138971 (2001 CB21) is expected to fly by Earth in the early hours of March 4 at a speed of around 27,000 miles per hour, according to Nasa.

At maximum speed, it will be 18 times faster than a Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jet.

It also means that the space agency has less than a month to get ready for the flyover.

Thanks to the Virtual Telescope Project 2.0, space enthusiasts should be able to watch the asteroid pass by Earth.

The live stream will begin on March 4 at 10 p.m. ET (3 a.m. GMT).

The NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Small-Body Database Lookup website also allows you to virtually track Asteroid 138971 (2001 CB21).

The asteroid will not approach within 3 million miles of Earth again until 2043.

