Inconceivable! Princess Bride Is Headed To Disney Plus

1987’s The Princess Bride is a classic love story that everyone loves. The adventure tale sees Buttercup (Robin Wright) marrying Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon), but Westley (Cary Elwes) is trying to break it up as he loved Buttercup in the years prior, before becoming a pirate. Those who want to watch it again or see it for the first time will now be able to stream it on Disney+ starting on May 1.

In order to announce the film arriving on the streaming service, stars Cary Elwes and Robin Wright made a video from their homes, and it is delightful. Hopefully, Disney+ won’t censor it like the service did with Splash. Check out the Princess Bride announcement below.

It’s still a few weeks from Princess Bride being released on Disney+, but you can still see what else is coming to the streaming service for the month of May. Additionally, more movies, like Artemis Fowl, will be headed to Disney+ sooner than expected. This is all because of the many, many theatrical release delays and the COVID-19 pandemic.

