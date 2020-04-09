Increase the size of its inventory

At the start of your adventure in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch, you have 20 places in your pockets. Here’s how to get more.

Animal Crossing New Horizons on Switch

The game offers a whole new crafting system: collect materials on your island to build everything, from furniture to tools!

Relax by gardening, fishing, decorating or even building relationships with adorable characters!

Up to eight players can live on an island; four residents of the same island can play together simultaneously on a single Nintendo Switch console.

Eight players can play together on one player’s island using online multiplayer or local wireless multiplayer!

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing carrying case

Carrying case for the Nintendo Switch Lite console in the colors of the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Pouch is perfect for starting your adventure in style!

Indispensable for fans of the saga!

The news

Cherry season ends soon

The developers had warned that the various seasonal events that take place throughout the year on Animal Crossing New Horizons are temporary. In real life, cherry blossoms bloom about 14 days a year. It seems to be even faster on Animal Crossing. It will take a year before you can pick up cherry blossoms again, so we recommend stocking up. Dozens of recipes are available and will increase in value over the days. These resources, exclusive to the spring, will disappear within two days. As a reminder, the event started on April 1 on the game.

You can get Sakura furniture plans by shooting down normal balloons, which pass through the sky every quarter of an hour. Also, some red balloons can give you building plans, just like some of your neighbors. There are currently 14 pieces of furniture in the colors of Japanese cherry trees. You can build floors, bonsai trees, clocks, or even pockets. In short, what to enjoy a Japanese Hanami in Animal Crossing New Horizons!

All about the Egg Festival

The Albin rabbit will never stop harassing you. The latter has hidden eggs and several seasonal shots all over your island. Your objective is therefore to flush them out one by one. In total, you will have the opportunity to catch six different types of eggs, 22 ideas of clothing plans and 39 plans of furniture and objects. In short, you have enough to do by the end of the event scheduled for April 12. To catch leafy eggs, shake the trees. Woodlands are invisible and can be flushed out by hitting trees with your ax. The same goes for mineral eggs, which are obtained by hitting rocks with a shovel. Terrestrials can be found directly in the ground, which you will have to dig with your shovel. Finally, the aerials are in the flying gifts, and the aquatic eggs are aptly named: you will have to fish them.

When it comes to clothing plans and ideas, there are several ways to get them. First, the devil Albin himself gives you a plan if you are going to talk to him. When you collect eggs, you have a chance to get them. They are also present directly in bottles containing a message that run aground on your shores. Flying gifts may have them, and your neighbors may also provide them for a chat. In short, there are several ways to obtain these 39 furniture plans as well as the 22 clothing ideas. There will be enough to build stools, lamps, beds, dressing tables or even wreaths in the image of the egg festival!

The modified egg appearance rate

In early April, Nintendo released two updates, which fixed certain technical bugs. Reactivity is once again the order of the day, with a new patch 1.1.4 which this time aims to improve the user experience. According to the numerous returns collected during this weekend, it had been degraded by the too large number of eggs that the player collected during his sessions. The Japanese patch note has just been released, and we learn that “the appearance rate of certain eggs has been adjusted”. At least for the moment. Another line suggests that on the last day of the event, that is, April 12, they will be much easier to harvest. Nintendo therefore puts on a global balancing. It is also to allow all players to be able to access all possible constructions, before the event disappears.

Unfortunately, more details are not known regarding this change in egg appearance rate. We don’t know the exact variations, or even which eggs will be directly affected. From initial user feedback, it looks like the changes are not that great, and there are now fewer eggs from the sky. We hope that the release notes in English will be more precise!

What does update 1.1.3 bring?

Right after update 1.1.2, Animal Crossing New Horizons has just obtained a version 1.1.3. In two weeks, this is the fourth update. As usual, this is a fix targeting a particular bug. Today it’s the one of the 300 balloons that has just been patched. For non-connoisseurs, this concerns a Miles quest which asked you to burst 300 balloons in the sky. Problem: once this mission was completed, no more balloons appeared in your sky. In the middle of the Egg Festival scheduled for April, there was something to worry players about. Indeed, popping balloons is quite simply essential for the progression of this mission … and in general. As usual, the update rolled out automatically for all Nintendo Switch devices that are connected to the Internet. For the others, you can still play in 1.1.2, but be aware that the update will be done automatically when you network.

Fish, insects… the April schedule

If you are looking to complete your personal collection, be careful not to wait too long to search for fish and insects. On March 31, 7 varieties simply disappeared. There was then an insect (the blue morpho) and 6 fish. To find them, there are two solutions. The first is to change the time of your console, the second is to wait patiently for them to reappear, in another period. They have nevertheless been replaced by new species of insects, which have come to garnish the title bestiary. Also, 10 unpublished fish specimens have been present in your waterways for a few hours.

When it comes to insects, some are rarer than others. Their resale price is between 200 and 3000 bells. Here is the list: Chrysiridia Rhipheus, Attacus Atlas, Troides Alexandrae, Agrias, Graphium Sarpedon, Acrida cinerea, Giant Water Bug, Flea, Anax Neapolitan and Bupreste. Same concept for fish, which can sell slightly more expensive, between 200 and 5000 bells. You can catch the following species: Snapping Turtle, Surgical Fish, Clown Fish, Fish, Butterfly Scorpion Fish, Barred Moss, Guppy, Seahorse, Blue Neon and Crayfish.

Finally, as was the case for March, several species will no longer be available once April is over. These are three fish (Tuna, Dab, Blue Marlin) and one insect (Tarantula). If you still haven’t caught them, now is the time.

Get the shovel

In the Animal Crossing franchise, the shovel is one of the most valuable tools. Digging to harvest fossils, planting flower trees, its usefulness is vital for the good performance of your city. However, a small innovation in the New Horizons opus, since it was not available from the start. It will take several modest tasks to get it. Here are some essential steps:

First, give five insects or fish to Tom Nook. For this, you will have to sleep for the first time, and have successfully followed the tutorial in the DIY workshop. For example, you can make your own net and your fishing rod. Then, the famous merchant will share with you his curiosity concerning the local fauna. This is when you need to provide him with some specimens. Once this stage is over, he will want to open a new museum on your island.

The second step is to reserve a space for Thibou’s tent (the owl). It was a fairly simple debate since you could select a space on your island, for him and for the museum. Thirdly, you only have to sleep, so that Thibou arrives. Finally, visit him and talk to him. He will be inside this tent, and will need your help to put together exhibits to open the museum. Bingo, the resident will realize that you do not yet have a shovel, and that you cannot dig up fossils. You then get the recipe to build your own shovel!

How to get the golden tools?

More resistant and above all more dashing, the gold tools are relatively accessible in this new installment of Animal Crossing. For each of them, it is necessary to fulfill a specific condition. To get the gold fishing rod, you must have caught all of the game’s fish at least once. For the Golden Watering Can, your island must have a reputation score of five stars. As for the ax, you have to break 100 axes (the quality doesn’t matter). The golden net, like the fishing rod, requires having caught all of the game insects at least once. For the gold shovel, Gulliver must be helped 30 times. Finally, the slingshot is obtained by recovering 300 flying gifts.

As a reminder, there are 80 fish and 80 insects available in the game. Some are seasonal, so you will have to wait in order to get your much desired item. After completing these conditions, you will receive a work plan corresponding to the object in question. To make a golden tool, you need gold nuggets, and the tool you are going to improve. As we said in the introduction to this article, the golden tools are not unbreakable, and will have to be rebuilt, but you can reuse this work plan.

How to get the scale?

Whether at home or on a friend’s island, there are bound to be high platforms that are unreachable, at the start of Animal Crossing New Horizons. Very often, they are home to interesting fruit trees. You have to get the scale to get there. Note that it is not accessible until you have progressed a minimum in the game. As always, Tom Nook will give you the plan for the creation of this tool. First, you need to drop by to see him once his shop is open on your island. He will send you a mission where you will have to build a bridge, then three locations for three future residents’ houses. Once this task is completed, it will provide you with the plan of the ladder (by Nook Phone).

Its realization requires 4 units of wood, 4 units of softwood and 4 units of hardwood. You can then keep it in your inventory, and use it when you go to visit mystery islands. What recover the maximum of resources, and refuel before returning home. Also, this object is essential in the daily routine that you will have to gradually adopt.

How to get a lot of money?

The first solution, which is the same as in the previous games, is to catch and catch the most different fish and insects. Then, depending on their rarity relative to each species, you can resell them for a considerable amount of bells. By spending a few hours (or less, if you are lucky), you can amass a good bundle of money. In order to optimize your sessions, we recommend that you release all the cash that is ultimately worth little money. This allows you to better manage its storage, and therefore to optimize all of your trips where you will sell your catch. For example, ordinary butterflies are worth almost nothing, and you can totally ignore them. Note that some of your neighbors are very interested in your activities, and are ready to pay a larger amount (50% more expensive for certain species of fish) to get some species.

We also recommend that you hit rocks on your island with your shovel daily. One of them will give you money eight times. Enough to easily collect 16,000 bells every day. Be careful to monitor the condition of your shovel, since the worst scenario would be that it breaks in action. A third tip is to visit other islands. For around 2000 bells, it will be possible to temporarily go to a specific location, which is full of high-value resources. Fish, insects, plants: you have what to do, in addition to improving your knowledge. Note that it is also possible to come across, if you are lucky, on islands filled with stones giving money, as we saw above.

By visiting your friends’ islands, you can also collect fruit that you don’t have on yours. You then have the choice of replanting them, or else selling them, at 500 bells each. By building a small plantation, you can have regular income by selling dozens of foreign fruits every day. In the same style, every day, you can find a corner on your island where it is possible to plant a bag of money, to grow a “money tree”. Note that you can also bury a shovel there, in order to have a gold shovel, as on the GameCube version.

How to get iron and gold nuggets?

Tom Nook asks you for iron nuggets to build a building, once you have acquired the shovel. More generally, you will need it to build dozens of tools with your workbench. The same goes for the gold nuggets, which you will use in particular to craft tools in this matter. To harvest it, you will first need to count on luck. Indeed, you have to hit the big rocks of your island to have the opportunity to collect them. Remember that there can be a maximum of 8 minerals that can come out of a rock. Also, the same logic as for silver rocks applies here. The moment you tap a rock, a timer starts, and you have very little time to hope to get the 8 elements. Make sure you have a shovel in good condition, so that it does not break during the task. In the same logic, it is imperative that there are no objects obstructing the loot, that is to say on one of the 8 locations where the nuggets will land, once you have hit the rock . This also applies to weeds, which must be removed.

If you’re in a hurry, and need to get iron, silver or gold nuggets as quickly as possible, there is a logical trick, however. Once you have gone around your property, you can go to other islands, so that you have more rocks to hit. A tip that works, and that is completely valid, with better efficiency as a bonus. To go faster and above all force your character not to move, you can dig two holes behind you, which will help you stay in place. Although the shovel is recommended, you can also hit rocks with an ax. However, since you are already using this tool for trees, and all of the tools are breakable, we recommend using the shovel.

What to do every day?

This is not an obligation, and the player can quite continue to develop his island to the rhythm of the previous episodes. However, if you want to improve it quickly and efficiently, we recommend that you follow these daily tasks. Many rewards can be obtained every day, which induces a sustained rate of progression. Note that each new day begins at 5 a.m. on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Remember, this is a community game, which offers you to live in the company of several village neighbors, like the previous episodes. Make sure to speak to each of them every day. They may ask you for very lucrative services, but it’s also an opportunity to continually improve your friendship. Once developed, they will not think of leaving your island for another. After six days of discussion, you have the opportunity to offer them gifts… and they too!

Shake the branches of your trees. A trick that can be tedious, but it is very practical. Bells, furniture, wasp nest, you can get a lot of items that bring in thousands of bells without much effort. At the same time, stroll regularly on your beach, in order to discover a bottle containing a message. Generally, she can teach you a fairly rare recipe. Some shells can be worth several thousand bells. The topography of your island contains daily bonuses. Beyond the trees, one of your rocks gives you eight bags of money. Also, the soil receives four new fossils every day.

Do not forget to connect to the Nook Stop. It’s an easy way to get new items, especially Nook Miles. On this subject, it is highly recommended to buy an extension of your pockets, on the Nook Stop. It will cost you 5,000 Miles. Obviously, the NookMiles + missions are to be accomplished as soon as possible. There are five short quests to complete between 100 and 400 miles. You can do more than one at a time.

How to catch a shark?

You probably know this if you play Animal Crossing New Horizon at home, but fish allow you to fill in the Bébêtopédie. Some species are worth several thousand bells, and this is the case for all sharks (the weakest in you will give 8000). Each is worth its weight in gold. However, their capture is not obvious, and depends on several conditions. First of all, the four species can only be caught between June and September for the northern hemisphere, and between December and March for the southern hemisphere. Their capture area is restricted to the ocean.

Finally, with the exception of the whale shark, which is captured throughout the day, sharks only show up between 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. To be more likely to catch them, consider using bait. You will not be able to miss a shark when you see one, since they are easily distinguished by their larger size and especially their fin. The first time you catch a species of shark, we advise you to donate it to the museum. Here is the list of sharks you can catch.

Great White Shark: 15,000 Bells

Hammerhead shark: 8,000 bells

Saw Shark: 12,000 Bells

Whale Shark: 13,000 Bells

How to move your constructions?

Your home, your neighbors’ homes, and various infrastructure … the island you live on is constantly changing, and you may need or want to make some changes. The developers have implemented this feature in the game. To do this, several conditions must be met beforehand. The first is that the town hall of the island be built. To get there, you must have enlarged your home, visited several mystery islands, unlocked the Nook store and welcomed new neighbors.

When these conditions are met and you have the town hall, go ahead and you can then access these new changes concerning moves. This is a first in Animal Crossing New Horizons, since you can completely review the construction plans of the museum, the shop, a neighbor’s house or yours. Nothing is final, but think carefully before making your decision, as it comes at a high price. To move your home, it will cost you 30,000 bells, and 50,000 in other cases. The bill can quickly prove very salty. Once the preparations and interventions have been communicated to Tom Nook, you will have to wait a day, so that he has time to carry out the work.

How to get rid of the villagers?

There is an agreed way to get rid of the villagers you no longer wish to meet on your island. It’s about social distancing. All you have to do is ignore the villager you no longer want to see. For example, don’t ask him what he’s building, pretend he doesn’t exist. It will then feel a good deal of neglect, if you stick to this policy for several days. A good indication of the effectiveness of this method is if you see it wandering with a thought bubble above your head. Also, if he runs up to you every time chanting your name, that’s a good sign. After a while, he will pack up.

Be careful however, contrary to a tenacious rumor, it seems that complaining at the town hall does not help. In fact, when you have constructed this building, you can speak to Isabelle to report the “wickedness” of certain villagers. Also, hitting your neighbors with a net, rushing towards them and hitting them until they are upset or depressed, has no impact on their decision to leave. Concretely, these acts require you to speak to them, which delays the deadline for a move …

This Monday, January 16 at 3 p.m., the press embargo fell. The editors of the video game world can finally reveal their criticism of the highly anticipated title. We have collected for you some impressions of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The American site Polygon notes that the title is timely. In this period troubled by the coronavirus epidemic, Animal Crossing: New Horizons seems like a real escape. The video game does not deviate from the “basic gameplay” of the franchise, but it does add some interesting new features. What is widely retained is the very advanced customization offered to players. “If you prefer to plant trees and create a wooded wonderland, you can do that. If you prefer to focus on collecting creatures to donate to the local museum, develop a vast arrangement of living exhibits, that’s also an option “. This is the first full Animal Crossing game in HD, and the impact is felt: the graphics are magnificent, well licked and stick perfectly with the harmonious atmosphere of this world.

Same story with the journalist from Kotaku. After having played there for more than 40 hours, the main idea that follows is “escape”. Manufacture of objects, search for islands, contribution to museum exhibitions, weeding or even crafting: the title is extremely comprehensive, and will occupy even the most chilly of players for hundreds of hours. What was particularly appreciated is the more lively aspect of the title and its interactions: you really have the possibility of creating a “community”, and above all of maintaining it. This test is particularly interesting because it follows a chronology, which allows you to see all the possibilities of evolution for your island. In short, the atmosphere of the title and the content is widely embellished (diversity of wood for example) and propel this title as the best of its franchise.

At IGN, a score of 9/10 is assigned. After a fairly slow start and several aspects of the gameplay to understand, the player is immersed in a dazzling experience. What comes out mainly is first of all the craft, which takes on a completely different dimension compared to the previous games. You can then create furniture or clothing from the resources you collect. According to the journalist, the game has as much impact as a Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild had: renewing the franchise by bringing a lot of extremely interesting surprises. Much remains to be discovered, notably through the personalized islands of the community, the changes of season or even the special events to come.

Regarding the French press and Jeuxvideo.com, the journalist gives it a score of 17/20. A near faultless, which loses points on the questionable utility of Amiibo and especially the possibility of cheating (like the previous opus), which could tarnish an experience over time. On the other hand, the consequent content, the personalization of the island, the crafting, the new graphics and especially the system of objectives make this Animal Crossing an excellent episode.

Like the previous episodes, it will be quite possible to embark on an exclusively solo adventure. However, it is in the multiplayer mode that this Switch version seems to have its best arguments. The developers are betting, for example, on cooperation between players (whether local or online), who will be able to carry out real group work to build an island. The latter is therefore scalable, and everyone can authorize the creation of several buildings. At the start of the game, no building will be present on your island. The developers thus encourage long-term work on the part of the player (s), so as to lead to the creation of a totally unique place.

Overall, this new Animal Crossing incorporates many of the major features of Minecraft! Compared to the previous opuses, the dimension of the craft appears as the major novelty. For example, you will have to make your own tools (shovel, ax, etc.), which will be time-limited. Like Minecraft, they will break due to wear and tear, which remains to be determined. Again, the same tool can be created in different versions, responding to several materials. To develop them, it will be necessary to “learn” “recipes”, which concern a multitude of categories: tools of course, but also interior decorations, clothes …

Each day, you will have many more goals to accomplish than in previous episodes. The game wants to innovate by offering you the possibility of making more profit from several hours of play. Nook Miles are points that you earn by accomplishing very varied objectives. It can be greeting each of the inhabitants, collecting a certain number of fruits or catching a determined number of fish. Note that there are short term goals, but also medium and long term. An addition of weight when we think of the rhythm of the old games of the license, which were relatively poor in this area. These Nook Miles points allow you to unlock sums of money (or rather bells) as well as exclusive items.

Big news: the player will be able to terraform his territory. Unlike previous games which limited the experience with fixed natural borders, it will now be possible to break everything … or build. Cliff, river, nothing is immutable and each island will reflect the imagination of its creator (s). For the first time, it will be possible to build a bridge to connect two banks, or to formally draw your own roads.

In this regard, the founding principle of Animal Crossing remains the same. The island will evolve with the player, and the animal population – the neighbors – will gradually arrive. A wide range of buildings is planned, which can be made from harvested materials. On the other hand, it will no longer be a question here of a race for personal enrichment, but of a life-size experience of personalization. Beyond the buildings, it will be possible to manufacture and personalize clothes, tools and many other elements…

Like previous games, a multiplayer mode will be available for all players. It will obviously be possible to meet his friends registered on the Nintendo Switch, but also strangers. What to build relationships, or be the scene of fruit thefts to then establish them on your island.

The camera, like on GameCube!

A multitude of new features will arrive with the Switch version of Animal Crossing. En revanche, les développeurs n’ont pas omis de s’appuyer sur le retour des fans. La caméra descendante fait ainsi son retour, possibilité que l’on n’avait pas vue depuis la version Gamecube (2001). Pour y accéder, il suffit d’appuyer sur le joystick droit.

Les mauvaises herbes étaient un véritable fléau dans les précédents épisodes. Elles apparaissaient lorsque vous ne vous occupiez pas suffisamment régulièrement de votre ville. Afin de donner une motivation supplémentaire aux joueurs, vous pourrez maintenant les revendre à Tom Nook, pour 60 clochettes l’unité. Un plus qui ne sera pas négligeable pour rembourser vos différents prêts.

Les PNJ seront plus “intelligents” que dans les précédentes versions. Les développeurs ont tenu à ce qu’ils soient plus actifs en cas d’inactivité. Ainsi, une batterie d’animations a été prévue, notamment concernant Tom Nook et Isabelle. Par exemple, si vous ne leur demandez rien pendant un certain temps, ils commenceront à épousseter la pièce. Également, il semble que certains étendent leurs activités : Kicks, connu pour la vente de chaussures, permet désormais d’obtenir des accessoires et des sacs.

Une personnalisation inédite

De nouveaux éléments de personnalisation ont été dévoilés. Désormais, le personnage créé par le joueur aura la possibilité d’être entièrement personnalisable. Les développeurs souhaitent proposer une expérience complète, avec un choix sans conséquence. Dans un tweet rédigé par le compte officiel d’Animal Crossing, on y apprend notamment qu’il sera demandé au joueur son nom et son année de naissance, en début de partie. Par la suite, la personnalisation commencera, et les choix seront presque infinis.

L’objectif est de ne pas se limiter avec des choix restreints, d’offrir de nouvelles possibilités mais aussi d’inclure les gamers qui ne se revendiquent ni homme ni femme. Teinte, coupe, couleur de cheveux, forme de nez, toutes les options s’offrent à vous afin de vous permettre de créer un personnage à votre image. On apprend également que si votre personnage a une couleur de peau pâle et qu’il s’expose régulièrement au soleil, son teint bronzera. Enfin, les choix ne seront pas permanents. Une fois l’étape de création passée, vous pourrez changer de look puisque chaque élément pourra être modifié grâce à un miroir. Une petite révolution par rapport aux précédents opus.

Il semble d’ailleurs que les choix ne soient pas tous disponibles dès le départ. Il est probable qu’ils soient déblocables par la suite au fil de votre progression, sur votre île. Les développeurs n’ont pas donné d’éléments sur le sujet. Dans tous les cas, il sera possible de personnaliser le teint, la couleur et le style des cheveux, le type d’œil le nez et la bouche. Un passeport reprendra même l’apparence de votre personnage.

À l’occasion du Nintendo Direct dédié à Animal Crossing : New Horizons le 20 février 2020, une pluie d’informations et de visuels est tombée. Le principe ne change pas, le joueur sera débarqué dans une ville insulaire, et devra la façonner de ses mains. Nous venons cependant d’apprendre qu’il sera possible de choisir parmi plusieurs types d’îles : topographie, emplacement des cours d’eau, de la boutique de Tom Nook, un choix plus grand s’offrira au joueur. La question du positionnement par rapport à l’hémisphère sera notamment soumis au joueur, et aura son importance sur les ressources locales.

Une fonctionnalité de coopération sera proposée dès le lancement du jeu, permettant à 4 joueurs de se retrouver en local. Chaque Nintendo Switch sera limitée à une île unique. En revanche, jusqu’à 8 profils différents pourront être créés sur le même emplacement. Enfin, votre téléphone Nook (ou NookPhone) pourra être physiquement personnalisé. Des coques sont obtenables en jeu, afin de pousser la personnalisation à son maximum.

Nintendo souhaite marquer le coup, à l’occasion de la sortie ce 20 mars 2020 d’Animal Crossing : New Horizons. L’éditeur a dévoilé une édition spéciale, aux couleurs de la licence. Les joy cons seront peints avec des couleurs pastels (vert et turquoise). Le dock de la console est également revisité avec des personnages issus de la franchise. Nintendo a annoncé que les stocks seraient limités, et souffriront des problèmes de production liés au coronavirus. Disponible sur les principaux sites marchands à partir de 359,99 €, la Nintendo Switch spéciale Animal Crossing est désormais en rupture de stock. Cette édition spéciale sera livrée avec un code permettant de télécharger le jeu. Il n’y aura pas de connexion directe avec la version mobile d’Animal Crossing : Pocket Camp. En revanche, Nintendo annonce que des articles exclusifs seront donnés sous la forme de cadeaux (dans les deux titres), sans plus donner de détails sur la forme de ces derniers.

Lors du Nintendo Direct du 5 septembre 2019, nous avons pu voir que Tom Nook va se permettre, avec sa formule “Évasion île déserte”, d’envoyer les joueurs se la “couler douce” sur une île sauvage. Une flopée de personnages vous attendent sur place pour cohabiter avec vous. Ils proposeront plusieurs choses aux joueurs, notamment de l’aide. La société Nook Inc. sera aussi présente sur l’île, depuis une grande tente au centre de l’île.

Dès votre arrivée, vous vous verrez offrir un NookPhone, un smartphone avec plusieurs applications comprenant photos, Nook Miles, et une liste de crafts à réaliser entre autres. La dernière fonctionnalité sera capitale car une grosse partie du gameplay reposera sur de la récolte et de la fabrication d’objets. Il sera possible de vendre une partie de ces récoltes justement à la tente de Nook Inc. Toute cette vie sauvage sur l’île vous donnera alors envie d’installer votre petit coin de paradis autour de votre tente, et vous aurez la possibilité de décorer le tout comme vous le souhaitez. Mais il ne s’agira que d’une des nombreuses activités avec l’exploration, la pêche, la cueillette, etc… Et la fin de la vidéo nous rappelle que le jeu sera fortement influencé par le climat, évoluant au gré des saisons. L’île sera à coloniser dès le 20 mars 2020 sur Nintendo Switch.

Une mise à jour à télécharger

Les développeurs l’avaient annoncé au cours des premiers Nintendo Direct : Animal Crossing New Horizons sera régulièrement agrémenté de plusieurs contenus additionnels. Les mises à jour concerneront notamment des événements saisonniers, mais également des résolutions de bugs. Nous apprenons quelques jours avant sa sortie que le jeu nécessitera la mise à jour 1.1.0 pour fonctionner. Elle est téléchargeable dès le 19 mars à 2h du matin, soit 22 heures avant sa sortie. Cette mise à jour apportera le mode multijoueur en ligne, l’événement de Pâques est la fête des œufs. Le principe de cette dernière consiste à récupérer des colorés, afin de les rapporter à Albin, à lapin. En échange, il vous offrira des meubles et d’autres récompenses. La mise à jour 1.1.0 pèse 6,2 Go.

