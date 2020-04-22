Incredible Platformer Celeste Is Discounted To Its Best Price Yet On Switch

If you’re browsing the Switch Eshop this week, you’ll likely see a bunch of AAA games from Capcom and Bandai Namco on sale for low prices. While there are some truly great deals in both of those publisher sales, I’m here to let you know about the best deal on the Eshop right now: Celeste for $5. If you haven’t played the brilliant 2018 platformer from developer Matt Makes Games, you shouldn’t pass up this deal.

The lowest price we’ve seen Celeste for on Switch up until now was $10–so yes, this is an excellent deal at $5. This price is only good through April 26, so make sure you snag it before it goes back up to $20 next week.

Celeste was my favorite game of 2018. You play as Madeline, a young woman grappling with mental illness, who decides to scale the titular mountain. Madeline’s journey is moving–it’s certainly one of the more poignant games that deals with mental illness. Each level asks you to run, jump, and climb to avoid increasingly precarious obstacles. Throughout the nine chapters, clever new mechanics are introduced to spice up the platforming. Gorgeous pixel art and catchy tunes round out the stellar package.

Fair warning: Chapter 9, which was added in a free update last year, is extremely challenging. But Celeste also has welcome accessibility options that let you tweak the gameplay to meet your skill level.

The game earned a 9/10 in GameSpot’s Celeste review for its fine-tuned platforming, compelling story, and emotional use of music to impart its themes.

Celeste isn’t the only wonderful indie game available at a discount on Switch. For its one-year anniversary on Switch, Cuphead is 25% off at $15. Meanwhile, the gripping roguelike Dead Cells is down to $20.

For more game deals, check out our roundup of the best digital game deals on Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. We also have a running list of every free game available now.