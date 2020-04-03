Indie Games Win Big at This Year’s BAFTA Games Award Ceremony

Unbridled Goose Fame

The global situation might have put a stopper on the physical ceremony, but BAFTA Games Awards 2020 soldiered on with a digital show last night. Control and Death Stranding were the frontrunners with the most nominations — in fact, Remedy’s sci-fi thriller broke records with 12 nods. However, we hope you didn’t put any money on them; both games walked away with just one trophy each. It would appear that this is the year of indies, with awards being shared among some of 2019’s smallest and best titles.

The acclaimed Outer Wilds came out on top, winning three categories including the hallowed Best Game award. Disco Elysium, which is planned for release on PlayStation 4 this year, also took three trophies, such as Best Music and Best Narrative. More indie games were winners, too — Untitled Goose Game won Family, Sayonara Wild Hearts took home Artistic Achievement, and the award for British Game went to Observation.

In case you’re wondering, Death Stranding secured the BAFTA for Technical Achievement, while Control’s award was for Martti Suosalo’s performance as Ahti the Janitor. It should be noted that Hideo Kojima was also the recipient of BAFTA’s Fellowship award, placing him alongside the industry’s top creators. Take a look at the full list below — the winners are highlighted with bold text.

