Indy 500 2020 live stream: How to watch the race online from anywhere

IndyCar fans missed out on the official start of summer this year as the Indy 500 was cancelled back in March when the 2020 IndyCar season was suspended. Thankfully though, IndyCar racing resumed in June and this weekend we’ll finally get to see the 104th running of the Indy 500. The Indianapolis 500 takes its name from the 500 miles of track that 33 Indy Cars will cover over the course of 200, 2.5 mile laps. The Indy 500 is one of the most famous auto races in the world and was first held in 1911. Since then the race has remained mostly unchanged and has been held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana. While attendance at this year’s race was initially going to be limited to 25 per cent capacity, this idea was scrapped at the beginning of this month due to a steep increase of COVID cases in Marion County, Indiana where the Indy 500 is held. This will mark the first time in the event’s over 100 year history that the race will be run without fans.

In more positive news, third-generation driver Marco Andretti from the famous Andretti racing family won the pole position for the Indy 500 earlier this week. He won the pole with a four-lap average speed that was just .017 mph faster than Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon and became the first Andretti to do so since his grandfather Mario back in 1987. Whether you’re a die-hard IndyCar fan that’s been waiting since Memorial Day Weekend for this year’s race or you just want to tune in to watch the 104th Indy 500 this weekend, we’ll show you exactly how to live stream the race online or on TV from anywhere in the world. Indy 500 – When and where? The 104th running of the Indy 500 will take place on Sunday, August 23 and coverage of the event on NBC will begin with the pre-race show at 1pm ET / 10am PT. The actual race will begin an hour and a half later at 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT and if you plan on watching the whole event prepare accordingly as the Indy 500 can last anywhere from three to five hours. How to watch the Indy 500 from anywhere We have all the details on how you can watch the Indy 500 in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch the race this weekend. That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

