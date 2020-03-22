ING will not stop using TAN codes for coronavirus | NOW

ING is waiting a little longer to phase out the Transaction Authorization Number (TAN), with which customers can confirm payment orders electronically. The bank can no longer guarantee that employees are present to help customers with the switch, ING writes.

“Everything is turned upside down and that also applies to our plans,” said ING. The bank does not know when the code will disappear.

Customers who have been told that their TAN codes can no longer be used from March 3 can only use a scanner or app. All other customers can still use the codes.

ING has been using the TAN code for more than thirty years. These codes were delivered via text message and a paper list. From 2017 it is possible to use mobile banking with the bank.