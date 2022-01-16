Inside a strange group of ‘flat earthers,’ who now believe the world is shaped like a ‘donut with a giant hole in the middle.’

In recent years, a new group of flat-earthers has emerged, believing that the world is shaped like a donut with a hole in the middle.

As they argue against the idea of the planet being a sphere, conspiracy theorists claim that as light bends, the “real” shape of the earth is not visible to humans on its surface.

According to Vice, the idea that the world is torus-shaped (like a donut) first surfaced in 2008 on FlatEarthSociety.org as an apparent joke.

A user by the name of Dr.

The thread was begun by Rosenpenis.

Nonetheless, a flat-earther named Varaug fleshed it out in 2012.

He wrote, “Light bends and follows the curvature of the torus, making the hole’unseeable.'”

Even if the earth is shaped like a donut, the user claimed to have an answer for how gravity works.

“Consider a donut.”

Consider a donut filled with jam.

They wrote, “Gravity acts against the jam.”

When the Flat Earth Society thread was rediscovered in 2016, the strange theory gained new followers.

“I’m glad to see other supporters of the toroidal earth theory here,” Dinosaur Neil wrote.

“I’ve been promoting it for quite some time, but no one ever seems to believe me.”

“I’m baffled as to why.”

The theory, on the other hand, is easily debunked.

Sunrises and sunsets as we know them would not work if the Earth were torus-shaped.

It would also be impossible to switch from night to day in a 24-hour cycle, according to Dr.

Vice was told by Tabetha Boyajian.

The season would change depending on how the donut was angled toward the sun.

Life on Earth would also be impossible on a planet shaped like a donut, according to Dr. Boyajian.

The shape of a donut, according to Oxford professor Dr. Anders Sandberg, means that those who live near the hole will experience double seasons each year, such as a second winter in July.

On the inner and outer equators, the shape would result in noticeably weaker gravity.

And, of course, if you live on the inside of the donut, you’d expect to see the other side when you look up at the sky – something that has yet to be reported.

Despite the Flat Earth Society’s claim that light bends, Dr. Boyajian claims that this only occurs near large bodies in the universe, such as supermassive black holes.

“Any of those claims are simply saying, ‘You know what, I’m going to come up with a new idea without any motivation for it.’

There are only eight things that can…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.