Inside the strange world of ‘puffer jacket porn’ accounts on Instagram

Inside the bizarre world of ‘puffer jacket porn’ accounts on Instagram

You might not hesitate to post a photo of yourself wearing a puffer jacket on Instagram, but be wary of ending up on a ‘down jacket porn’ account.

I was re-posted on a seemingly innocent puffer jacket fan page after posting a photo wearing one.

The ‘fan page’ itself did not appear to be a problem.

There were numerous other images of women wearing coats in cold weather.

Following the repost, more puffer jacket accounts began following me and liking and commenting on my posts.

Then the messages began.

Several messages requested that I post more photos of the coat.

Another offered to pay me up front to see my puffer jacket via Zoom.

While this may appear to be a harmless situation, the bios of some of these accounts revealed a different story.

“I love girls in gleaming nylon down jackets, coats, overalls, and pants, and I love sex for getting pregnant,” one said.

“I am a man who loves women in down clothing, sneakers, buffalos, and also women’s feet,” read another account description.

“I do not own the images on my website.”

That bio is particularly alarming because it shows how your photos could end up on one of these accounts without your knowledge.

You could be exposing yourself to this situation if you have a public Instagram profile and tag a puffer jacket or down jacket account or brand.

One puffer jacket account I came across stated that it was “18(plus)” and included a link to explicit puffer jacket porn.

This content was highlighted on Instagram by The Sun.

“We’re sorry the messages you received made you feel uncomfortable,” it said.

We looked into one of the accounts you shared with us and disabled it.

“While we will take action against anything that violates our community standards, we also wanted to share some information with you about our safety features, which we’ve developed to prevent people from seeing messages they don’t want to see on the app – we hope you find these useful and that you can use them.”

These can be found in the settings of your app.

“DM controls: You can choose who can message you, for example, only receiving messages from people you follow.

“Hidden Words: lets you filter abusive terms out of DMs and comments so you don’t have to see them.”

Instagram also suggests blocking users who make you feel uneasy, as well as selecting the option to preemptively block any new accounts they create.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most important Instagram safety tips.

The most effective thing you can do is…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.