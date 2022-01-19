Instagram celebrities are cloning their dogs so that their pet profiles will live on after they die.

Instagram celebrities are cloning their dogs so that their pet profiles will live on after their deaths.

On social media apps like Instagram, the world of ‘petfluencers’ is thriving, as online content of cute animals in general attracts a large following.

Influencers who run popular pet accounts, on the other hand, are now creating genetic duplicates of their animals in a seemingly fantastical turn of events.

And for some, the motivation behind pet cloning is even stranger: to allow influencers to continue producing content on their pets’ Instagram accounts after they pass away.

While pet cloning may sound like something out of a 1980s science fiction film

the reality is, well, reality.

And thanks to companies like ViaGen in Texas, anyone with tens of thousands of dollars to spare can participate.

ViaGen uses IVF-like technology to create an embryo from the original pet’s cells, which is then transferred to a surrogate mother.

“Someone could create a clone of their pet and use it to replace the original.”

It’s not necessary for the rest of the world to know.

Melain Rodriguez, ViaGen’s client service manager, stated, “They might never know.”

Pet cloning is, in fact, more common than one might believe.

@ipartywithbrucewayne and @clash_of_the_clones are two Instagram accounts that openly promote their cloned pets.

Another popular Instagram account that features a cloned dog named Phoenix is @wander_with_willow, which has more than 138k followers.

The account, which is run by a 29-year-old Californian named Udvar-Hazy, used to feature the life and times of a puppy named Willow.

Willow was tragically killed by a car, prompting Udvar-Hazy to clone her dog.

“I get a lot of negative feedback about cloning.

People call me a crazy rich girl or say I have zombie dogs.

“At first, it was painful for me,” Udvar-Hazy said.

“Willow and I shared a very special bond.”

I’d photograph her on a daily basis.

She explained, “She was my muse.”

While Udvar-Hazy’s primary motivation for cloning Willow was grief, other influencers’ motivations could be more financial.

“What happens if someone makes a living off of their pet and then their pet dies?” Rodriguez wondered.

She went on to say that after she mentioned this at a petfluencer conference, ViaGen received several clients who were interested in cell preservation.

Because putting surrogate animals through IVF is a difficult process, the practice of pet cloning has raised serious ethical concerns about animal cruelty.

Furthermore, given that 6.3 million animals enter US shelters each year, many people appear to find the process unnecessary and decadent.

Despite the debate and criticism, it appears that…

