Instagram is putting a major update to the test that will allow users to rearrange their photo grids.

Instagram is currently testing a major update that allows users to rearrange their photo grids.

According to reports, the photo-sharing app is testing a new feature that allows users to customize the order in which their posts appear.

Everything is currently displayed in chronological order, with your most recent posts being displayed first.

However, a feature leaker claims that this may be about to change, marking a significant shift for Instagram in its 11-year history.

The Meta-owned platform appears to be testing an “edit grid” tool, according to screenshots.

People would be able to choose the order in which their posts appear as a result of this.

At this time, it’s unclear whether Instagram plans to make the feature available to everyone.

However, given that the app’s executives have already stated that the chronological feed will be reinstated, it’s not out of the question.

During a questioning by US lawmakers, CEO Adam Mosseri revealed that the feature has been in development for months and that it will be released early next year.

When Instagram first launched in 2010, it displayed photos in chronological order in the main feed, but later switched to algorithms.

Based on how you interact with other aspects of the app, the algorithms figure out what you’ll like best and place it at the top of your feed.

In the meantime, techies are experimenting with profile statuses to let others know what you’re up to.

In order to keep users happy, Instagram appears to be open to a variety of major changes.

The app is a part of Mark Zuckerberg’s tech empire, which changed its name from Facebook to Meta recently.

It’s all part of the billionaire’s plan to build a next-generation “metaverse” internet, a virtual world that could be infinite.

The company just announced plans to hire 10,000 more people to work on the metaverse.

