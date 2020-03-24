Instagram now lets you browse posts with friends while video chatting

A new way to browse while practicing social distancing.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many of us are sheltering in place miles away from our friends and family. As we all adjust to this new solitary lifestyle, some companies such as Instagram are finding new ways for us to interact together remotely.

With its new Co-Watching feature, Instagram will now allow you to browse posts with your friends while in a video chat. To try it out for yourself, first, start a video chat with your friends, and then tap on the photo icon in the bottom left. Afterward, you’ll be able to browse saved, liked, and recommended posts together.

It may not be as fun as browsing together in person, but at least you’ll be able to further close the gap between you and your friends.