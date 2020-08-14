Instagram Retains Deleted User Data; The App Is Capable Of Sending Private Direct Messages to Its Server

Experts found that Instagram is storing user data even these were deleted for more than a year and could direct private messages to its server. According to Techcrunch’s latest report, the security researcher discovered that Instagram could retain user’s images and private messages on its servers long after it was deleted and rewarded with a $6,000 bounty payout.

Also Read: Google Update: Lookout’s New Feature Will Help Blind People by Reading Out Object’s Labels and Documents

Saugat Pokharel, the independent security researcher, said that he used Instagram’s “Download Tool,” which was launched way back 2018 to comply with new European data rules, to download his deleted data from Instagram.

Also Read: [VIRAL] TikTok Video Shows Malinois Dog Flies 20 Feet to Catch a Ring, Owner Promises to Buy a Cushion

The previous report of Techcrunch explained that Down Tool allows users to download their images so that they can share it with another social media platform or photo-sharing network. It can be accessed by going to Instagram’s privacy settings. The company confirmed that the feature is available to everyone on the web.

He discovered that the downloaded data still contained private messages with other users and photos that he had previously deleted. Storing freshly deleted data for a time is not uncommon for many companies.

The deleted user data are stored until it can properly be scrubbed from the company’s systems, networks, and caches. Instagram also clarified that the deleted data would take 90 days before it can be entirely removed from its system.

After Pokharel downloaded his data, which was deleted for more than a year ago, he found out that it is still stored on the app’s servers.

“Instagram didn’t delete my data even when I deleted them from my end,” he said.

The bug discovered by the security expert was reported in Instagram’s bug bounty program back in October 2019. He confirmed that Instagram’s flaw was already fixed earlier in Aug.

“The researcher reported an issue where someone’s deleted Instagram images and messages would be included in a copy of their information if they used our Download Your Information tool on Instagram,” said the company’s spokesperson via Techcrunch.

It was also explained that the company saw no evidence of any abuse, thanking the researcher for his discovery. Twitter had the same issue, which was already fixed in 2019, in which deleted messages can be accessed by users to and from suspended or deactivated Twitter accounts.

For more news updates of Instagram or other popular apps, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Also Read: Instagram Update: Instagram’s New Verification Will Require Government ID, Identify Suspicious Accounts





This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.