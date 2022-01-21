Instagram users should try this simple hack to increase their likes.

A group of researchers from North Carolina State University believes they’ve cracked the code to getting more Instagram likes.

The findings were published in the International Journal of Research in Marketing in a paper titled “Simplicity is not key: Understanding firm-generated social media images and consumer liking.”

The team looks into “the relationship between the visual complexity of firm-generated imagery (FGI) and consumer liking on social media” in the document.

The researchers, like most people, were aware that Instagram users with large followings receive more likes.

They wanted to focus solely on the images themselves, with the following question at the forefront of the study: Could Instagram users get more likes by posting certain types of content?

To find an answer to this question, the researchers created a computer program that scanned nearly 150,000 Instagram images and generated scores based on six different visual components.

Color complexity, luminance entropy, unique object count, edge density, irregularity of object arrangement, and asymmetry of object arrangement are among the six components.

The study produced some promising findings that could assist Instagram users in increasing their likes.

“In practice, we found that applying the appropriate filter increased the number of likes of any given image by about 3%,” the study’s authors wrote.

“Moreover, our model suggests that optimizing both feature and design complexity could increase consumer engagement by 19 percent,” they added.

The researchers’ goal for this project was to develop a program and collect data that could be used to “inform design professionals in the marketing sector.”

Additionally, once the program has reached a more user-friendly stage, they intend to release the raw code for it.

Bill Rand, executive director of the school’s Business Analytics Initiative and a co-author of the study, said, “I’m sure the right tech-savvy people could use it to create a valuable tool for the industry.”

