Intel Announces Its 10th Generation Intel Core Processors “Comet Lake-S”

This April 30, Intel will announce its Tenth Generation “Comet Lake-S” Intel Core processors, and two days before we bring you all the official information you need to know.

Among the main features we have HyperThreading through the entire line, from Core i3 to Core i9, up to 10 cores and 20 threads, and up to 5.3GHz in single-core boost. As we already knew, they will be compatible with 400 Series motherboards with the LGA 1200 socket, so we will be forced to change the motherboard even if we are in the 9th. Generation.

Below you can find more detailed information on this new line:

Specifications and Prices













The specifications confirmed by Intel are those that we already knew from before thanks to previous leaks, although for the first time we can see the prices. The i9-10900KF will cost U $ S 472, the i7-10700KF will cost U $ S 349, and the i5-10600KF will cost U $ S 232. We highlight these as they are the ones with unlocked multiplier and no integrated graphics, being in parity of conditions with the AMD Ryzen.

Below we will have the i3-10300 for U $ S 143 and the i3-10100 for U $ S 122, which will compete against the Ryzen 3 3100 of U $ S 99 and Ryzen 3 3300X of U $ S 120, being more expensive the alternatives blue.

What’s new for overclocking

As in all generations, Intel brings new developments for overclocking in this new tenth generation. The ones highlighted by the company are Hyper-Threading per core, overclock of the PEG and DMI buses, and better control of the voltage-frequency curve. They will also renew their XTU utility with more functions and a better graphical interface.





Another improvement is that after criticism of the thick DIE of the 9th. Generation, Intel will launch these processors with a much finer DIE, improving the thermal transfer from the cores to the IHS, which will help to obtain better temperatures.

We have some more news, but we think we have said enough for today. The rest we leave for April 30, when the announcement is official.

What do you think about these new Tenth Generation Intel Core processors? Are you interested in them or do you prefer AMD?