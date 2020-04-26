Intel grows thanks to business with data centers and PCs

Santa Clara The chip company Intel has so far been a winner of the corona crisis: The demand for technology for data centers and laptops for home work gave the US company rapid growth and more profit.
But for the second half of the year, Intel fears that business will deteriorate due to austerity measures by companies and authorities. “At some point, the effects of the recession will hit us,” warned CEO Bob Swan.
In the past quarter, however, Intel exceeded all expectations. Because data traffic through video conferences, streaming and games increased explosively in the Corona era, operators of network infrastructure and cloud services are currently expanding their capacities.
Intel benefited from this in the data center chips business with a 43 percent jump in sales to $ 7 billion. At around $ 3.5 billion, operating profit was 90 percent higher than a year ago. The growth could also extend into the second half of the year, Swan said in a conference call with analysts after the US market closed on Thursday.
But the purchase of notebooks for home work also made itself felt in Intel’s PC chip business: sales in the corresponding division increased by 14 percent to around $ 9.8 billion.
With an operating profit of $ 4.2 billion, it earned 37 percent more than a year earlier. In the current quarter the growth in the area will continue, then the demand should be saturated, Intel estimates.
Overall, first quarter sales increased 23 percent to $ 19.8 billion. Profit increased 42 percent to $ 5.7 billion.
Meanwhile, investors temporarily dropped the stock by over five percent in after-hours trading after the earnings forecast for the current quarter was below expectations. Intel did not venture a new annual forecast after the first was canceled due to the corona crisis.
There had also been new speculation on Thursday that Apple wanted to switch its Mac computers from Intel processors to chips with the same architecture as in its iPhones. The first such devices are planned for the coming year, wrote the financial service Bloomberg. For Intel, that would be a setback in the computer business.
