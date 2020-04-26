Intel grows thanks to business with data centers and PCs

The chip manufacturer also benefits from the increased purchase of notebooks for home work due to the corona crisis.

(Photo: Reuters) Intel

Santa Clara The chip company Intel has so far been a winner of the corona crisis: The demand for technology for data centers and laptops for home work gave the US company rapid growth and more profit.

But for the second half of the year, Intel fears that business will deteriorate due to austerity measures by companies and authorities. “At some point, the effects of the recession will hit us,” warned CEO Bob Swan.

In the past quarter, however, Intel exceeded all expectations. Because data traffic through video conferences, streaming and games increased explosively in the Corona era, operators of network infrastructure and cloud services are currently expanding their capacities.