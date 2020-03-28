Intel will introduce 10-core Comet Lake-S for desktops in late April

Intel has been preparing new Comet Lake-S desktop processors for quite some time, and judging by rumors, it finally decided on the date of the announcement. According to the resource information El Chapuzas Informatico, tenth-generation Intel Core desktop processors will be unveiled on April 30.

True, at the end of next month only the so-called “paper announcement” will take place. New items will go on sale sometime later. In addition, reviews of Comet Lake-S desktop models will not be published until May. Along with the reviews, LGA 1200 motherboards for them, built on Intel 400 series logic chips, will also be presented.

If the rumors are true, it turns out that next month Intel will introduce two tenth-generation Core processor families at once: the desktop Comet Lake-S and the productive mobile Comet Lake-H. The latter, recall, should debut on April 2, and laptops based on them supposedly appear by the middle of the month.

The Comet Lake-S family of desktop processors will feature models with up to ten cores and clock speeds of up to 5.3 GHz. New items will be made in the housing for the processor socket LGA 1200 and will work with the Intel 400 series chipsets mentioned above.