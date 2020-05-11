International Day of Mathematical Women: Mirzakhani, references and stereotypes

On May 12, the Day of the Mathematical Women is celebrated for the second time, at the proposal of the Women and Mathematics Committee of the Iranian Mathematical Society, coinciding with the birth of the great mathematician Maryam Mirzakhani, born on May 12, 1977 Mirzakhani’s brilliant career was cut short too soon (he died of cancer in 2017), but his works in hyperbolic geometry, ergodic theory, and symplectic geometry, developed at Harvard, Princeton, and Stanford universities and at the Clay Mathematics Institute. They earned him the prestigious Fields Medal.

To date, Mirzakhani has been the only woman to achieve this award. The one who was baptized by Nature as “the surface explorer” is an exception in the field of mathematics: only another woman, Karen Uhlenbeck, has obtained comparable recognition, winning the Abel Prize in 2019.

Statistics continue to confirm that research in mathematics is predominantly male, as is the occupation of senior positions in research centers or universities, or even participation as plenary speakers in leading conferences in all areas of this discipline. In this context, May 12th presents itself as a wonderful opportunity for the mathematical community and the whole of society to celebrate the achievements of mathematical women around the world and, above all, to inspire new women to consider the research in mathematics as a future option.

From the Women and Mathematics Commission (MyM) of the Royal Spanish Mathematical Society (RSME) we have organized several activities to celebrate this day, in which you can participate virtually. These are proposals with which we aim to reach all audiences: from recreational activities aimed at primary and secondary education, to round tables for a general public. In addition, on the same day 12 there could be more last minute surprises …

Escaping in times of confinement

Mirzakhani compared solving math problems to being lost in the jungle and trying to get out of it using new tricks. The ingenuity, attention and a lot of information about mathematical women come together in the first proposal: two virtual escape rooms, available in several languages, which are especially dedicated to children and young people, and of course, suitable and enjoyable for adults. This activity has been sponsored by the Department of Mathematics and the Degree in Computational Mathematics of the Superior School of Technology and Experimental Sciences of the Jaume I University of Castellón.

Rescuing a girl magician who has been locked in the computer when she wants to visit her friends at school, is the challenge that arises in The Rescue of the Omega magician, designed for students of the initial grades of primary (second and third course). The remembered hallway of forgetfulness, particularly suitable for secondary school students (third and fourth year of ESO), takes place in a museum during the last week of the course, trying to convey the feeling that with one last effort, we will be free.

Although geared towards specific courses, escape rooms can also be enjoyed by students of lower levels than those proposed, with occasional help, and of course, from higher levels, which will find them easier. And they have two objectives: the first, to make the role of mathematical women known and to break stereotypes. To do this, through this playful activity different mathematical women and their achievements are presented chronologically, while various tests must be solved, but always prioritizing the theme. The second objective: that girls and boys can enjoy a fun time and “disconnect” by learning differently.

The protagonists

Mathematical women of all times and places, from Hypatia of Alexandria (Egypt, Africa), to Emmy Noether (Germany, Europe) or Maryam Mirzakhani (Iran, Asia), appear in the proposals, thus representing diversity and showing that anyone, from any country or culture, you can pursue math.

The different areas of mathematics are also represented by our protagonists, from the most applied with Florence Nightingale (also born on May 12), to the most theoretical with Sofia Kovalevskaya. Also shown is a mathematician like Julia Robinson who had atypical childhood development: she did not speak until she was four years old. Another of the maths that appears is the African-American Katherine Johnson, who contributed significantly to the successes of the Apollo Program, and Ada Lovelace, known as the first programmer in history. Links are included in the escape rooms to optionally expand the information of each of the protagonists.

Beyond fun, it is about breaking with preconceived ideas and answering questions such as the recurring “What is mathematics for?”, Whose answer can be given by the Spanish mathematician Ana Justel, also the protagonist of our activity, and who studies the effects of climate change from Antarctica.

Through the brushstrokes of these women’s lives, the discrimination suffered by many of them is also described. For example, Sophie Germain, whose contribution on the elasticity theory was decisive for the construction of the Eiffel Tower, but her name does not appear among the 72 engravings on its structure, had to pose as a man to circumvent the prohibitions of Studying at the university, a fact that should not seem so distant if we remember that, for example, the Polytechnic of Paris did not admit women until 1972!

Achievable benchmarks

See and hear them. And learn from and with them. 24 current mathematical researchers will contribute their own testimonies through interviews that will be integrated into a round table organized in collaboration with WOMAT – WOmen in MAThs. We believe that visibility is crucial to mitigate the effects of the stereotype of “mathematical man” that has been consolidated throughout the centuries.

This stereotype causes implicit biases, both in women and in men, which translate into an undervaluation of the feminine merits compared to the masculine ones. In contexts where the stereotype dominates, the threat of the stereotype also arises: women become less able to demonstrate their capabilities compared to men. For this reason, it is necessary to create, disseminate and bring references that eliminate the feeling of rejection in favor of one of belonging by girls and young people to the mathematical community.

Presenting research as something close, done by women who also show their most human side, can encourage young women to consider research in mathematics as a profession. In a context where the successes of women are valued less than those of men and where female leaders are limited to the most successful cases, barriers are raised that prevent building a feeling of belonging to the community, discouraging those vocations that they receive the implicit message that you must be the best in order to be part of it.

We want to present achievable references for other women, especially the younger ones. Mirzakhani was unique and brilliant. But Mirzakhani would want to come out of the jungle with new tricks; escape the vicious circle that we have created: the fewer women researchers there are, the harder it is to become one of them.

An opportunity

Marian Mirzakhani did not believe that everyone should become a professional in mathematics, but that many students did not give them a real opportunity (“I don’t think that everyone should become a mathematician, but I do believe that many students don’t give mathematics a real chance »). What if we get our girls and boys, here and in any country, to give math a real shot?

From the Women and Mathematics Commission of the Royal Spanish Mathematical Society we encourage everyone to participate in these initiatives and to spread them within and outside the mathematical community. In this way we will be cultivating a more just and diverse society that knows how to take advantage of talent. All the talent. Not just half.

Creators of the escape rooms:

Lara Ferrando Esteve, Degree and Master in Computational Mathematics from the Jaume I University and Lucía Rey Lorenzo, Degree in Mathematics and Master in Teaching from the University of Santiago de Compostela.

Authors of the article:

(In order, from left to right and from top to bottom): Begoña Barrios Barrera, Universidad de la Laguna, Rosa Crujeiras Casais, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela, Patricia Contreras Tejada, Instituto de Ciencias Matemáticas-CSIC, Irene Epifanio López, Universitat Jaume I.

The article has been written by authors belonging to the Women and Mathematics Commission of the Royal Spanish Mathematical Society, RSME, which can be followed on Twitter and Facebook.

The ABCdario de las Matemáticas is a section that emerges from the collaboration with the Publicity Commission of the RSME. .