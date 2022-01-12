Investors should be aware of an urgent cryptocurrency warning from the Federal Trade Commission.

This week, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a warning that a new cryptocurrency scam could jeopardize people’s investments and bank accounts.

The scam involves a fraudster, a QR code, and a visit to a cryptocurrency ATM, according to the agency.

The scam works like this: A fraudster will call an unsuspecting victim and pose as a government official, law enforcement official, prize promoter, or local utility company official.

The scammer will then demand payment from their victim’s bank, investments, or retirement accounts before directing them to a cryptocurrency ATM.

Once the victim arrives, the scammer will instruct them to use the ATM to withdraw money and purchase cryptocurrency.

The scammer will then send the victim a QR code that contains their address, and when the victim purchases cryptocurrency and scans the code, the money is instantly transferred to the scammer.

“The most important thing to remember is that no one from the government, law enforcement, utility company, or prize promoter will ever tell you to pay with cryptocurrency.

If someone does, it’s always a scam,” Cristina Miranda of the Federal Trade Commission’s division of consumer and business education in the states said.

Any communication that asks you to pay someone you don’t know in advance for something is a scam, according to the FTC, whether it’s via Tweet, text, call, email, or DM.

There are a few red flags to look out for if you want to keep your crypto investments safe.

To begin, keep an eye out for obvious typographical errors in emails, social media posts, and any other form of communication.

Another thing to be cautious of is anyone claiming to be a celebrity or promising to multiply your money.

It’s also a good idea to avoid signing anything that commits you to holding crypto without the ability to sell it.

To help protect your cryptocurrency, you can use digital security tools.

A ‘hot wallet’ (which stores your cryptocurrency online) and a ‘cold wallet’ (which is a piece of hardware that stores your cryptocurrency offline) are examples of such tools.

Cold wallets are the most secure, but if you forget your password, you risk losing access to your crypto forever.

Cryptocurrency investors can also use two-factor authentication on whatever platform they use to store their money, as well as buy private insurance policies in the event of theft or hacking.

