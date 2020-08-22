iOS Users Found Permanent Deleted Photos In iPhone And iPad Due To Adobe Bug

A new bug has recently wiped off photos from all iPhones and iPad that have an updated version of Adobe’s Lightroom app. The editing software app recognized it, but they confessed that they have nothing else to do to retrieve the lost photos. Here’s what happened.

iPhone and iPad users were left frustrated after a bug suddenly deleted all their images saved on their devices. Later on, it was identified that Adobe’s Lightroom app update was the one that made all these happen.

The company already confirmed this error bug in a statement and admitted that their latest update called 5.4.0 was the one that automatically deleted those images.

Unfortunately, Adobe also said that there’s nothing they can do for now to retrieve the images lost during the process.

“This affected customers using Lightroom mobile without a subscription to the Adobe cloud. It also affected Lightroom cloud customers with photos and presets that had not yet synced to the Adobe cloud,” Adobe said in a statement.

“We know that some customers have photos and presets that are not recoverable. We know how frustrating and upsetting this will be to people affected and we sincerely apologize,” they added.

Sad to say, those people that get affected with the Adobe bug were professional editors and photographers in the field.

“Yesterday when I use the Lightroom Mobile, it was okay. I still have my presets and pictures saved in the apps but today , 18th August 2020 , after I updated the apps on Apps Store, all of my pictures and presets gone. I really need this to be fix as soon as possible. Please help me as I really need all those pictures and presets,” said one in forum.

Another one even said “All presets and most of my 8000+ pics are gone as of today-08/18/20. Please help!”

“This is so heartbreaking for me. I shot several images using the LR Mobile Camera feature so as to get RAW images I could later edit,” said another one. “I never thought in a million years something like this could happen. So disappointing. All of my images are gone!”

Similar complaints were also said on Reddit. Some users have complained directly to Adobe’s customer service, but only received apologies during the process.

Unfortunately, Adobe seemed to have no counter-action against the said complaints. But they advised that other users could recover their photos and presets through iPhone and iPad backups– if they have it saved there.

As of now, Android users don’t have any similar issues with the Lightroom app.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Jamie Pancho